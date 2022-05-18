These are the best Korean Barbecue restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

Los Angeles County is the melting point of cultures from all around the world. These cultures add richness to practically every aspect of life, including the food scene. Every other street and its intersections in Los Angeles County may give you a distinct type of cuisine, some of which you may have never tasted before.

The Korean community is one of many that carried their culture and delicious food with them to L.A. County. This article will look at some of the greatest Korean barbecue restaurants in Los Angeles County, California.

ABSteak by Chef Akira Back

Wagyu Ribeye Photo by Stefanie.S on Yelp

ABSteak by Chef Akira Back is located at 8500 Beverly Blvd #111, Los Angeles, CA 90048, United States. It is a dry-aged steakhouse at the Beverly Center with a new, more focused menu of high-end Korean barbecue. They provide the best cuts of dry-aged meats, a unique dry-aging chamber on-site, specialty marinades, banchans (Korean side dishes), and smokeless grill systems at every table.

ABSteak also serves other quality Australian and U.S. prime cuts, such as a luscious snow flower kkotsal, known for the boneless short rib's floral-like marbling. A steamed egg soufflé topped with cheese and a yukhoe (beef tartare) cooked tableside are some examples of well-executed traditional sides.

Daedo Sikdang

Daedo Sikdang is located at 4001 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020, United States. Daedo Sikdang is the place to go if you want a higher-quality Korean barbecue with a lovely ambiance and fantastic service. Elegant and trendy atmosphere, with a full bar, and friendly restaurant staff.

Daedo also seems to prioritize modern interior design. When you go in, you'll see an all-glass wine storage unit on the left and a bar where guests may buy beverages while waiting to be seated, which is rare for Asian restaurants.

Thank you for reading! Download NewsBreak App for better optimization and reading experience.

References:

ABSteak by Chef Akira Back

Daedo Sikdang