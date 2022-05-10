This is the best Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

If you appreciate breathtaking landscapes, sandy beaches, majestic mountains, the glamour of Hollywood, and a vibrant food scene, Los Angeles is the place to be. The dynamic food scene of Los Angeles is the ultimate outcome of the city's diversified population. The diversity brings the best of different cultures which can be clearly seen in the food culture of the city.

In this article, we'll take a look at one similar restaurant that was previously dismissed as just another pricey Japanese restaurant but has gained quite a cult following after portrayals in different media. The restaurant is n/naka, which is ranked number one on Tripadvisor's list of the best Japanese restaurants in Los Angeles.

n/naka

Image for Representational purpose Only Photo by Bon Vivant on Unsplash

n/naka is a two-Michelin-star restaurant located at 3455 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034, USA. Once dismissed as just another pricey Japanese restaurant, it has developed a cult following among Los Angeles' Japanese food enthusiasts. It's not the place for a wild night with your loud college friends. It is, nonetheless, one of the nicest, most polished dining experiences in Los Angeles.

The dinner advances from light to rich, and each component is clearly well-considered. You will start with a conch topped with foam, then move on to sashimi, steamed and fried dishes, a chef's choice, which is typically a very wonderful bowl of Japanese-inspired pasta, then a meat course, and a heap of sushi. You won't know what you're getting until it arrives at your table, but the menu evolves & changes significantly based on what's in season.

