These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.

The list is based on the Strategistico list, which uses data from AreaVibes and BestPlaces.net to assess each town's affordability. For identifying the most affordable beach towns in California, the cost of living index and the median property price were also used. Only two Los Angeles County cities were among the top 12 cheapest beachfront cities in California.

San Pedro

San Predro, CA Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash

San Pedro is a Los Angeles neighborhood with a population of 80,305 people. San Pedro is located in the county of Los Angeles. Living in San Pedro provides inhabitants with an urban suburban mix vibe, and the majority of residents rent their houses. There are several restaurants, coffee shops, and parks in San Pedro. The community is mostly populated by families and young professionals.

It is one of Los Angeles' busiest port cities, although it retains the atmosphere of a tiny beach town. It has a lower crime rate than the rest of the Los Angeles area, and home costs are 10% cheaper than in the neighboring areas, making it one of the most inexpensive locations to live in California near the beach in Los Angeles.

Long Beach

Long Beach, CA Photo by Ameer Basheer on Unsplash

Long Beach is an oceanfront city in Los Angeles County, California, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles. On the shore, the Shoreline Pedestrian Bike Path covers the full length of this vast expanse of sand, linking its many beaches and areas of interest. The Queen Mary ocean liner is now retired at Queensway Bay, where visitors wishing for something different may board and learn about the ship's history.

Long Beach's reputation may not have been great in the past, but it is fast improving, with many new high-rise buildings and residential townhouses developed recently. Long Beach is a wonderful deal given its position and proximity to famed Southern California beaches.

Thank you for reading! Download NewsBreak App for better optimization.

References:

Los Angeles Almanac

Strategistico

Areavibes