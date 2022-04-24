These are the most expensive restaurants of Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

Los Angeles County is well-known for its high cost of living and vibrant cuisine scene. As a result, it is only logical that some of the most costly restaurants in the county may be found here. Restaurants you avoid to be kind to your wallet or visit only when you need to celebrate anything, i.e., on special occasions.

In this article, we will look at some of the priciest restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA.

Capo

Capo is a Santa Monica-based Italian restaurant that first opened its doors in 1998. It can be reached at 1810 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90401. This Italian restaurant has wood-fired cooking as part of the experience, and it also has one of the top wine lists in Los Angeles, making it one of the most expensive restaurants in the county.

Expect traditional Caprese, tiny meatballs, Santa Barbara spot prawns, and calamari among the appetizers. Continue with risotto or the famed truffle meat sauce rigatoni. This, combined with the white corn ravioli with black truffles, may make the journey worthwhile.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

CUT, a steakhouse so outstanding that it may never slip out of top place in people's minds, is tucked away within one of LA's most recognizable structures, the Beverly Wilshire. CUT is a favorite of the affluent and famous, but even they must make reservations months in advance to get a table at this world-class steakhouse.

As a delightful appetizer, Wagyu sliders with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and truffle aioli are on the menu. If you're looking for the pinnacle of fine-dining fare, Russian caviar is the way to go. At CUT, steak and lobster are supposed to be shared, along with a la carte sides.

Hayato

Hayato is a well-known Japanese restaurant recognized for its multi-course feasts influenced by kaiseki traditions. It can be found at 1320 E 7th St #126, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA. It is a seven-seat restaurant that epitomizes luxury. The magnificent cuisine and dining hall are works of art in their own right.

These restaurateurs are concerned with providing excellent service. At this location, expensive prices are to be expected. Clients can feel at ease here because of the charming décor and delightful atmosphere while a top chef will cook spectacular dishes for you at the two-star Michelin restaurant.

References:

Capo

CUT

Hayato

Travel Noire

