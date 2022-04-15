Gascón changes policies after recall petition gains momentum in Los Angeles County, CA

Fear of crime has come to the forefront of voter worries in Los Angeles County after spending more than a decade on the back burner. Numerous organizations attribute it to District Attorney George Gascon's tough anti-crime measures. Republicans are calling for an end to the liberal policies that have replaced some of the tough-on-crime legislation of the 1980s.

“I’m not going to be intimidated by political rhetoric, We are trying to dramatically change a system that has served no one, not the victims of crime and not the public”, said DA Gascón in a press conference in December last year.

According to memoranda published in February this year by District Attorney George Gascón, prosecutors in Los Angeles County can now seek to prosecute minors as adults and seek life sentences against offenders in some circumstances, signaling a significant reversal in his all-or-nothing attitudes on important criminal justice reform topics.

The most recent survey from UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies revealed that 50 percent of Los Angeles voters "disagree with the job George Gascón is doing as L.A. County District Attorney," with 32 percent indicating they disapprove "strongly". The poll was conducted in late March and early April. Only Eight percent of the city residents approved “strongly,” and 21 percent approved “somewhat” of DA Gascon's policies. The recall campaign for the District Attorney is also gathering traction, which may be responsible for DA Gascon's shift in stance on crime.

“We are sick and tired of living in the pro-criminal paradise Gascon has created, Gascon turned his back on us, and now his policies are destroying Los Angeles County right before our eyes and needlessly creating more innocent victims. This is our chance to put an end to all of it, but it is massive undertaking that will require an all-in approach from the entire community, We need all Angelenos to join us in this effort to restore public safety and end the chaos in our streets. We all deserve to live without fear of criminals running amok, and to have a District Attorney who actually does his job.” said Desiree Andrade and Tania Owen, co-chairs of the Recall DA George Gascon campaign.

Gascón has spoken several times and has emphasized that jail is often ineffective since the incarcerated individual will ultimately be released back into society and may become a greater threat as a result of the experience. Critics of Gascón and other district attorneys adopting similar measures have said that this is a social experiment with no track record of success.

