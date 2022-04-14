Clean the beach and win prizes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer: The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

Los Angeles County is a dream destination for many people throughout the world, which results in the county being varied and a place to celebrate all sorts of cultures from around the world. This also adds to the astounding growth in population that has happened in Los Angeles County, making it the most populated area in the United States. The overpopulation causes a problem of waste management, which may be resolved with the cooperation of people who are ready to contribute to the cleanup of the region.

This year's Earth Day will be marked with a slew of cleanup initiatives throughout Los Angeles County organized by a variety of groups. In this article, we will discuss two of the cleanup events hosted by multiple organizations, as well as how you might be rewarded for your contribution to the community.

Earth Day Beach Clean-Up by Wolven, Avre, and Nomadix

The Los Angeles Earth Day Beach Clean-Up is being hosted by Wolven, Avre, and Nomadix. The location of the event is Dockweiler Beach, 12000 Vista Del Mar, Los Angeles, CA 90293, United States. It is being organized on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11:00 to 1:00 pm PST. The event is open to the public, and the organization invites everyone to join them in cleaning up the beach, doing their part, making new friends, and perhaps winning a sustainable prize or two.

Cleaning materials, refreshments, and beverages will be provided. They advise attendees to bring sunscreen and water. Guests will have the opportunity to win a sustainable Earth Day Bundle as well as other sustainable deals.

Earth Day Beach Clean-Up by Sea Sprite Hotel

The Los Angeles Earth Day Beach Clean-Up is being hosted by Sea Sprite Hotel in partnership with Keller Williams Beach Cities, HomesbyAmerica, Koia Drinks, Vista Investments, Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Zeal Levin Music. The location of the event is 1016 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254, United States. It is being organized on Sat, April 23, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT.

You are welcome to participate in the cleanup effort with your friends and family. Gloves, buckets, and hand sanitizer will be provided. They recommend bringing your own bucket, bag, and garbage grabber! Snacks and refillable water bottles will be provided while supplies last.

