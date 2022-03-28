3 of the best pizza restaurants to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

No matter where you go or what you eat in Los Angeles County, there is delicious food everywhere. Almost every street corner may fulfill your craving for something you've never experienced before. There was a time when Los Angeles County was infamous for not having great pizza or for having bad pizza places, but those days are long gone, and we now have delicious pizza all across the county.

In this article, we will look at three of the places that serve great pizza in Los Angeles County, CA.

Side Pie

Side Pie is a pop-up that began in a backyard in Altadena, serving flawlessly blistered, charred-crusted pizza. It has recently relocated to a nearby restaurant located at 900 E Altadena Dr, Altadena, CA 91001, making it easily accessible to the bulk of the public. Side Pie's pizzas, on the other hand, are gigantic, with large, greasy portions that you can fold in half and consume, unlike comparable wood-fired eateries around town.

You may have the "Altadena" with pepperoni, ricotta, and basil on top, which have elements that elevate and compliment each other well. Try the "Crabby Neighbor" if you're searching for something a little different. It's made with a garlic/butter base, fresh-caught crab meat, and lemon from their front yard, and it's both sweet and salty, with a large citrus punch.

Ronan

Ronan is a seasonal share plates restaurant owned and operated by Chef Daniel Cutler and his wife, Caitlin. Modern pizzeria with a changing, seasonal menu, in an industrial-chic space located at 7315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046. It is a Melrose Avenue family-run restaurant that specializes in wood-fired cooking. It serves Neapolitan-style pizza cooked with 100% sourdough, as well as seasonal sharing dishes inspired by Los Angeles' abundant produce and many cultural influences.

If the crust is as consistently good as it is at Ronan, it doesn't matter what pizza you get. Simply select the toppings you want and know that whatever appears will be delicious. Finish with the guanciale and ricotta-topped Sweet Cheeks for the ideal balance of sweet and spicy.

Little Coyote

Little Coyote, located at 2118 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814, serves New York-style pizza and sandwiches. Its modest counter in Long Beach appears to be any other by-the-slice pizza restaurant at first sight, but it is a truck of nostalgia that will hit you and make you relive your childhood days.

The pizza is clearly New York-style, with big chunks you can fold in half, crispy thin dough that's been buttered to perfection, and typical toppings ranging from pepperoni to sausage and mushrooms. Nothing kills the atmosphere like opening a box of pizza to discover the toppings barely covering any of the pie, but that's not the case here when you try the Pepperoni pizza. This pie is topped with hot, house-made pepperoni, which functions as mini life rafts amid a sea of cheese and memories.

