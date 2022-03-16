The minimum wage will rise starting July 1 in Los Angeles County, CA

Image for Representational purpose Only Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Business and Consumer Affairs, the minimum wage in unincorporated regions of Los Angeles County will rise to $15.96 per hour starting July 1, a 6.4 percent increase from the existing $15/hour minimum wage.

"A healthy local economy means support for both labor and industry, this wage adjustment is in line with the spirit of the ordinance to ensure that wages keep pace with inflation and support a stable workforce. We will ensure that workers in unincorporated L.A. County are protected and aware of the updated minimum wage, and we will work with our sister departments to support employers that may need assistance with information, compliance, and access to resources", Rafael Carbajal, director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, stated in a statement, as reported by CBSLA.

Los Angeles County's wage is linked to the consumer price index issued by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics and has climbed significantly over the previous years as a result of an effort by local authorities to increase the hourly rate and reduce poverty.

Eligibility

Anyone who works at least two hours in an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County in a one-week period is entitled to the County minimum wage for the hours worked in the unincorporated area of the County. The minimum wage does not depend on the employee's employment status, where they reside, or where the company is based.

Enter the address into the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's website to see whether your work is being done in an unincorporated region of Los Angeles County.

Thank you for taking the time to read! The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources.

