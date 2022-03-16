These are the most expensive houses to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Saurabh

Los Angeles County is well-known for its sandy beaches, gorgeous mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Because all of these things are available in one place, it is immensely desirable and pricey, attracting investment from super-rich elites from all over the world. Real estate is a popular investment among the rich in order to complement their extravagant lifestyle. In this post, we'll take a look at three of the most expensive homes in Los Angeles County, California.

Jack Warner Estate

Image for Representational purpose OnlyPhoto by Daniel Barnes on Unsplash

The classic Warner Estate is still considered one of Beverly Hills' most luxurious residences. It is located at 1801 Angelo Drive in Beverly Hills. In 1937, Jack L Warner, the president and co-founder of Warner Bros., built his estate. From 1937 until his death in 1978, Jack Warner lived on the estate. Ann Warner, his wife, resided there until her death in 1990. David Geffen, the co-founder of Asylum Records, paid $47.5 million to acquire the estate the same year.

The current owner of the mansion is Jeff Bezos, who is said to have paid $165 million buying the Warner estate in Beverly Hills in February 2020. A 13,600 square-foot mansion, two guesthouses, a pool, and a tennis court are among the amenities on the estate. Bezos is also said to have paid $10 million for a nearby house.

The real sight of the estate is rare in popular media and extremely hard to find on the Internet, but aerial views may be found on several platforms.

Chartwell Estate

Chartwell EstatePhoto by Alan Light on Wikimedia Commons

The Chartwell Estate is a mansion located at 750 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles, CA. It was Built in 1933 and is well known as the Clampett family house in the 1960s television series The Beverly Hillbillies. In 2018, it was the most expensive home for sale in the United States.

The 25,000-square-foot main mansion on the property has 11 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, and a limestone exterior. Sumner Spaulding, a Los Angeles architect, designed the original mansion, which was completed in 1935 and sold to hotelier Arnold Kirkeby in the 1940s for 200,000 dollars. It was acquired in 1986 by millionaire Jerry Perenchio, who later sold it to Lachlan Murdoch for $150 million in 2019.

27740 Pacific Coast Highway

Image for Representational purpose OnlyPhoto by Allison Huang on Unsplash

In October 2021, this oceanfront residence in Paradise Cove Bluffs established a new record for the most expensive property in Los Angeles and the state of California. As per Los Angeles County Assessor Office, The property consists of two properties totaling approximately seven acres that were purchased in 2013 by fashion mogul Serge Azria and his wife Florence Azria.

The couple spent $41 million for the complex eight years. Scott Mitchell, an architectural designer, oversaw the building's comprehensive rehabilitation over the next few years. According to The Wall Street Journal, The house was previously listed for sale in 2020 for $250 million but was sold at $177 million in October 2021. The buyers were internet pioneer & investor Marc Andreessen and his wife, philanthropist Laura Arrillaga.

