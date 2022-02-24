3 awesome places to explore in the safest small city of Los Angeles County, CA

As per the recently released study by MoneyGeek, the safest small city of Los Angeles County is Rancho Palos Verdes. Rancho Palos Verdes is a tiny town in Los Angeles County noted for its breathtaking sights of the Pacific Ocean, beautiful beaches, and world-renowned golf courses. It is ranked 108th in the country in terms of safety. The city has a crime cost per capita of $180, a violent crime rate of 103.6, a property crime rate of 807.0, and an annual crime cost of $7,465 with a population of 41,513 people.

In this post, we will look at three places to explore in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

Point Vicente Lighthouse

Point Vicente Lighthouse Photo by Josephine Lin on Unsplash

The Point Vicente Lighthouse is located at 31550 Palos Verdes Dr W, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. It was constructed in 1926 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is a lighthouse that stands 67 feet (20 meters) tall atop a 130-foot-high bluff (40 m), as per the Daily Breeze. In 1980, the lighthouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The lighthouse is owned by the federal government of the United States and administered by the United States Coast Guard.

Wayfarers Chapel

Wayfarers Chapel Photo by Dmitry Kotov on Unsplash

Wayfarers Chapel can be found at 5755 Palos Verdes Dr S, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and a popular wedding venue. It is a spectacular contemporary glass architecture that is part of the North American Swedenborgian Church. The church was constructed as a tribute to its late founder, Emanuel Swedenborg.

The church was used as a wedding and funeral venue in the Fox teen drama television series The O.C. It was also briefly featured on the American science fiction television show Sliders.

McBride Trail

Image for Representational purpose Only Photo by Mukuko Studio on Unsplash

The McBride Trail is a 2-mile trail that takes you through Lake McBride State Park and the nearby McBride Recreation Area. It is not a wilderness trek because it travels through a residential neighborhood, but it is not overly crowded and provides a peaceful, nice hike. It provides stunning ocean vistas as well as an overhead perspective of the Palos Verdes Peninsula's hills and cliffs.

The trailhead is located at the very end of Ocean Terrace Drive. It then passes past the Three Sisters Reserve and the Upper Filiorum Nature Reserve before coming to a brief high section. The route then flattens out until it reaches Crest Road. You may either return or form a loop by taking one of the side roads.