The safest small towns to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County has not had quite a good reputation in being safe in general for a long time. Last year, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared Los Angeles County to be the most dangerous place to live in the United States. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) discovered that Los Angeles County had the highest ranking in the National Risk Index among the more than 3,000 counties surveyed.

However, according to a Moneygeek study, not all areas of Los Angeles County are so dangerous. According to the study, the small towns and cities are relatively safer than the big ones throughout the United States. The study examined crime figures and calculated the cost of those crimes to determine the safest and least safe small cities and towns, identified as those with 30,000 to 100,000 population.

La Verne, CA

La Verne, CA Photo by Albert Hu on Unsplash

La Verne is a Los Angeles suburb located 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of downtown. It is located near the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains on the northwest side of the Pomona valley. The city has a total area of 8.6 square miles (22.2 km2) according to the United States Census Bureau. According to the 2020 census, the city has a population of 31,334 people, up from 31,063 in 2010.

La Verne is the third safest small city in Los Angeles County, ranking 227th nationwide in the safety index. With a population of 31,334 people, the city has a crime cost per capita of $297, a violent crime rate of 137.2, a property crime rate of 2,001.7, and a crime cost of $9,515 each year.

Manhattan Beach, CA

Manhattan Beach, CA Photo by Jake Blucker on Unsplash

Manhattan Beach is a calm South Bay town that attracts families and outdoor lovers. There are various parks in the area, as well as a tiny downtown with boutiques, brunch cafés, pubs, and innovative, premium cuisine. It is located on the Pacific coast, south of El Segundo and west of Hawthorne in southern Los Angeles County, California.

When compared to the amount of the property for sale, real estate in Manhattan Beach is ridiculously expensive. It is one of the most expensive towns to live in the United States as per the Fortune Magazine rankings.

It is the second most safe small city in Los Angeles County, ranking 187 nationwide in the safety index. With a population of 31,334 people, the city has a crime cost per capita of $255, a violent crime rate of 130.7, a property crime rate of 2,227.9, and a crime cost of $8,988 each year.

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA Photo by Ronan Furuta on Unsplash

Rancho Palos Verdes is a posh Los Angeles neighborhood. It is famed for its wide views of the Pacific Ocean from atop the Palos Verdes Hills and bluffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. It is one of the most popular choices to live for Hollywood celebrities, and it is not simply the sweeping ocean vistas and unhindered city lights that draw them to Palos Verdes.

The City is the safest small city in Los Angeles County, ranking 108 nationwide in the safety index. With a population of 41,513 people, the city has a crime cost per capita of $180, a violent crime rate of 103.6, a property crime rate of 807.0, and a crime cost of $7,465 each year.

Thank you for reading! To download NewsBreak App, Click Here.