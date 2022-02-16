The safest small towns to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Saurabh

Los Angeles County has not had quite a good reputation in being safe in general for a long time. Last year, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared Los Angeles County to be the most dangerous place to live in the United States. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) discovered that Los Angeles County had the highest ranking in the National Risk Index among the more than 3,000 counties surveyed.

However, according to a Moneygeek study, not all areas of Los Angeles County are so dangerous. According to the study, the small towns and cities are relatively safer than the big ones throughout the United States. The study examined crime figures and calculated the cost of those crimes to determine the safest and least safe small cities and towns, identified as those with 30,000 to 100,000 population.

La Verne, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hve2j_0eEFtFlG00
La Verne, CAPhoto by Albert Hu on Unsplash

La Verne is a Los Angeles suburb located 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of downtown. It is located near the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains on the northwest side of the Pomona valley. The city has a total area of 8.6 square miles (22.2 km2) according to the United States Census Bureau. According to the 2020 census, the city has a population of 31,334 people, up from 31,063 in 2010.

La Verne is the third safest small city in Los Angeles County, ranking 227th nationwide in the safety index. With a population of 31,334 people, the city has a crime cost per capita of $297, a violent crime rate of 137.2, a property crime rate of 2,001.7, and a crime cost of $9,515 each year.

Manhattan Beach, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S95Zm_0eEFtFlG00
Manhattan Beach, CAPhoto by Jake Blucker on Unsplash

Manhattan Beach is a calm South Bay town that attracts families and outdoor lovers. There are various parks in the area, as well as a tiny downtown with boutiques, brunch cafés, pubs, and innovative, premium cuisine. It is located on the Pacific coast, south of El Segundo and west of Hawthorne in southern Los Angeles County, California.

When compared to the amount of the property for sale, real estate in Manhattan Beach is ridiculously expensive. It is one of the most expensive towns to live in the United States as per the Fortune Magazine rankings.

It is the second most safe small city in Los Angeles County, ranking 187 nationwide in the safety index. With a population of 31,334 people, the city has a crime cost per capita of $255, a violent crime rate of 130.7, a property crime rate of 2,227.9, and a crime cost of $8,988 each year.

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JriiZ_0eEFtFlG00
Ranchos Palos Verdes, CAPhoto by Ronan Furuta on Unsplash

Rancho Palos Verdes is a posh Los Angeles neighborhood. It is famed for its wide views of the Pacific Ocean from atop the Palos Verdes Hills and bluffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. It is one of the most popular choices to live for Hollywood celebrities, and it is not simply the sweeping ocean vistas and unhindered city lights that draw them to Palos Verdes.

The City is the safest small city in Los Angeles County, ranking 108 nationwide in the safety index. With a population of 41,513 people, the city has a crime cost per capita of $180, a violent crime rate of 103.6, a property crime rate of 807.0, and a crime cost of $7,465 each year.

Thank you for reading! To download NewsBreak App, Click Here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Los Angeles County# Safest Cities in Los Angeles C# Dangerous Cities in Los Angele# Expensive cities# Poor Cities

Comments / 47

Published by

Saurabh is a Computer Science & Engineering undergraduate student pursuing his writing interests. He enjoys researching current events/news as well as Evergreen Topics and has also been writing on Medium, Quora and Vocal.

N/A
2753 followers

More from Saurabh

Los Angeles, CA

The popular Larchmont Burger restaurant is relocating to West Hollywood

Los Angeles has a vibrant food culture as it thrives on plurality. Many restaurants in the region belong to the immigrant communities who moved here from other parts of the world and they cook food to please their own populace. Despite the availability of a plethora of food items in Los Angeles County's various eateries, the burger has always been the go-to food for many. Every street turn will lead you to at least one burger joint that is ready to serve your order. In this article, we will look at the underrated burger joint that is relocating to West Hollywood from Larchmont.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

3 Classic Burger restaurants of Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is full of classic eateries. In this article, we will look at three of the classic Burger Joints which are still going strong after all these years. Image for Representational purpose OnlyPhoto by Moe Magners from Pexels.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The safest city in Los Angeles County is 108th in the United States

When it comes to safe and dangerous places, Los Angeles County has been a mixed bag. People generally believe that larger cities are far more dangerous than smaller cities and towns, which are generally thought to be quieter. According to a MoneyGeek study, this belief is true for the most part, but even with that in mind, Los Angeles County is not at the top of the list of safe cities.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

3 of the cheapest areas to rent in Los Angeles County, CA

Despite the fact that people have mixed feelings about the area, Los Angeles County is one of the most desirable places to reside in the United States of America. Los Angeles County has breathtaking scenery, sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and, of course, the glitz and glam that drives the price of the region through the roof. However the alternative to purchasing a house, i.e., renting, is also an option here, though, it is also, for the most part, an expensive option.

Read full story
30 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Residents are arming themselves in response to a recent spike in violence and murders in Los Angeles County, CA

When it comes to safe and dangerous areas, Los Angeles County has always been a mixed bag. But one thing has remained consistent for the most part, and that is the fact that the elite areas have always been safer than the rest of the county, which appears to be changing in the aftermath of recent events, which some people attribute to the excessively lax treatment of criminals by the authorities under the new rules put in place.

Read full story
29 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Social Media users are taking dangerous measures for photos in Los Angeles County, CA

Every year, millions of people from all over the world visit Los Angeles to see what the city has to offer. However, as we all know, this is the age of social media, so people come here to show others what the city has to offer and what they have experienced.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The advantages of living in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is one of the most vilified areas in the United States of America. Most of the time, it is chastised for legitimate reasons, such as consistently topping the list of having the worst traffic in the United States or being the most dangerous area to live in the United States, according to a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) report.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Public parks are closing due to Homeless encampments in Los Angeles County, CA

A person or family who is chronically homeless lacks a fixed, regular, or adequate nighttime residence. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, individuals or families living in a hotel/motel or garage would also fall into the same category.

Read full story
28 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

This is the most common Natural Disaster in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is a cultural melting pot of the United States. Housing in Los Angeles County is exceedingly expensive, and transportation is extremely congested. Nonetheless, the nightlife is unrivaled, and the cuisine is excellent. There is no need to travel elsewhere to explore because this city offers it all: sandy beaches, breathtaking landscapes, year-round sunshine, majestic mountains, and more.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The restaurant that closed down recently in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is known for offering sandy beaches, beautiful landscapes, majestic mountains, and of course the glitz and glamor but it is also famous for its vibrant food culture which is as diverse as its local population. The county is a pioneer in California cuisine and fast-casual dining, excelling at everything from street food to seafood to a diverse range of cuisines from around the world. As the last few years have been tragic for businesses all over the world, the dining industry has suffered the most for obvious reasons, and Los Angeles County is no exception.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

These are the deadliest intersections of Los Angeles County, CA

Going through an intersection is one of the riskiest things you can do while driving. Intersections are hotspots for car accidents because drivers sometimes disregard the right of way, become confused about who should go next, and even race through without stopping. Pedestrians could be crossing the road in any direction, they are often obscured by other vehicles and difficult to spot. While intersections are often necessary, particularly in a place like Los Angeles County, they are often extremely dangerous.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

These are the most dangerous plants of Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County has stunning scenery, sandy beaches, majestic mountains, glitz & glam, and much more. All of these factors contribute to the county's status as one of the most desirable places to live in the United States of America. This article focuses on the plants you should be cautious about when going for a walk or hiking in Los Angeles County, California.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

This is the cheapest area to rent in Los Angeles County, CA

Despite the fact that people have mixed feelings about the area, Los Angeles County is one of the most desirable places to reside in the United States of America. Los Angeles County has breathtaking scenery, sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and, of course, the glitz and glam that drives the price of the region through the roof. However the alternative to purchasing a house, i.e., renting, is also an option here, though, it is also, for the most part, an expensive option.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This is one of the most underrated burger joints of Los Angeles, CA

Download the NewsBreak App for better optimization and reading Experience. Los Angeles has always had a vibrant food culture that has both locals and tourists drooling as they wander the city's streets. The food culture in Los Angeles is as diverse as the local population, and practically every food you can find anywhere in the globe can be found here in some form, but the truth is nothing beats the burgers that you can find in Los Angeles. It doesn't matter where you go, you'll find a drool-worthy burger almost everywhere. In Los Angeles, a burger is the equivalent of pasta in Italy. In this article, we will skip the already well-known restaurants and instead focus on the underrated hidden gem of the city.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

This is why you are not receiving your Amazon delivery in Los Angeles County, CA

According researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Package theft in United States is at all time high with 1.7 million packages stolen or lost everyday. These package thefts result in a total of $25 million of lost goods and services every day, as per the research by C+R Research. These packages belong to Amazon, FedEx, UPS and US Postal Services and more.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

This is one of the safest cities to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is a cultural melting pot. Everything from Koreatown to Chinatown to Little Ethiopia to Little Armenia may be found here. You can experience and appreciate the diversity and differences that make us all unique since there are so many diverse and lively cultures in one country. Aside from culture, living circumstances and costs vary greatly; you can easily make mistakes when picking a place to live in, and you will have to live with that mistake for a long time, if not your entire life. This article focuses on one of the most affordable and safe cities to reside in Los Angeles County, CA, according to a study conducted by Absolute Bail Bonds.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

3 restaurants that protested against the Covid-19 restrictions in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County has a diversified and dynamic food culture, and there is always something new to eat every day. Many restaurants in the region belong to the immigrant communities who moved here from other parts of the world and they cook food to please their populaces. This has resulted in genre-bending formats and cuisines that have given rise to some of the country's top omakase restaurants, fine-dining establishments, and much more. All of this came to a standstill two years ago when Covid-19 hit the world, and the restaurant industry was one of the most affected, if not the most affected, for obvious reasons.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy