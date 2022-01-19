This is the cheapest area to rent in Los Angeles County, CA

Despite the fact that people have mixed feelings about the area, Los Angeles County is one of the most desirable places to reside in the United States of America. Los Angeles County has breathtaking scenery, sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and, of course, the glitz and glam that drives the price of the region through the roof. However the alternative to purchasing a house, i.e., renting, is also an option here, though, it is also, for the most part, an expensive option.

According to Forbes, it is one of the most costly counties for apartment renters. Nevertheless, the County also has some of the most economical and cheapest neighborhoods to rent in, and in this article, we will look at the cheapest area to rent in Los Angeles County, California, as per the report of Zumper.

Cudahy, CA

Image for Representational purpose Only Photo by Zsófia Fehér from Pexels

Cudahy, California, has a population of 23,890 people and is a Los Angeles suburb. Cudahy is located in the county of Los Angeles. Cudahy provides residents an urban-suburban mix vibe, and the majority of residents rent their homes. There are numerous coffee shops and parks in Cudahy.

Cudahy is primarily a Latino community. It features a lot of parks and schools for such a small city. In addition, the city is just a 20-minute drive from Los Angeles. The incorporated city of southern Los Angeles also has one of the greatest school systems in the country. Furthermore, its average cost of living is significantly lower than the state average, making it one of the cheapest neighborhoods in California.

Cudahy is the cheapest area to rent in Los Angeles County with a rent of $914. Despite being Los Angeles' second-smallest city, Cudahy boasts one of the highest population densities in the country. It has a population of about 24,000 people, a median property price of $472,423, according to the United States Census Bureau.

