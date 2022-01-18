Los Angeles, CA

This is one of the most underrated burger joints of Los Angeles, CA

Saurabh

Los Angeles has always had a vibrant food culture that has both locals and tourists drooling as they wander the city's streets. The food culture in Los Angeles is as diverse as the local population, and practically every food you can find anywhere in the globe can be found here in some form, but the truth is nothing beats the burgers that you can find in Los Angeles. It doesn't matter where you go, you'll find a drool-worthy burger almost everywhere. In Los Angeles, a burger is the equivalent of pasta in Italy. In this article, we will skip the already well-known restaurants and instead focus on the underrated hidden gem of the city.

Stout Burgers And Beers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMgPQ_0dmihDom00
Image for Representational purpose OnlyPhoto by Edward Franklin on Unsplash

Stout Burgers and Beers is located at 1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, United States. Stout is the go-to spot for the casual enthusiast, where families, professionals, and partygoers mingle with the culinary elite over burgers and beer. They aim to provide the best collection of one-of-a-kind, handcrafted draft artisan brewed beers, as well as fresh, innovative meals.

According to the official website, their notable menu selections are STOUT BURGER (Blue Cheese, Emmi Gruyere, Rosemary Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, & Horseradish Cream), TRUFFLE SHUFFLE (Brie, Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms, and Truffle Aioli), GOOMBAH (Smoked mozzarella, Parmesan Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto, & Lemon Basil Aioli) and much more.

Opening Hours:

Mon: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Tue: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Wed: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Thu: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Fri: 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Sat: 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Sun: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Saurabh is a Computer Science & Engineering undergraduate student pursuing his writing interests.

