This is one of the safest cities to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is a cultural melting pot. Everything from Koreatown to Chinatown to Little Ethiopia to Little Armenia may be found here. You can experience and appreciate the diversity and differences that make us all unique since there are so many diverse and lively cultures in one country. Aside from culture, living circumstances and costs vary greatly; you can easily make mistakes when picking a place to live in, and you will have to live with that mistake for a long time, if not your entire life. This article focuses on one of the most affordable and safe cities to reside in Los Angeles County, CA, according to a study conducted by Absolute Bail Bonds.

Baldwin Park

Image for Representational purpose Only Photo by Wynand van Poortvliet on Unsplash

Baldwin Park is a city in Los Angeles County, California, located in the midst of the San Gabriel Valley. According to the 2020 United States Census Bureau estimate, it is a Los Angeles suburb with a population of 72,176 residents.

Living in Baldwin Park gives residents a dense suburban feel, and the majority of residents own their homes. It is a friendly and relatively safe community with above-average public schools. According to Niche, the city's crime rates are lower than the national average, with the exception of vehicle thefts.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Baldwin Park has a median household income of $77,052 and a poverty rate of 13.42 percent. In recent years, the median rental rate has been $1,884 per month, with a median property value of $408,600.