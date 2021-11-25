This commonly found plant is extremely dangerous in Los Angeles County, California.

Los Angeles County is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. Visitors from all over the world come to be amazed while experiencing one of the most diversified culinary experiences, weather, and mesmerizing landscapes. This breathtaking blessing of nature is not without its repercussions, which in some circumstances often result in death. In this post, we will look at one of nature's blessings that has a hidden cruel side, more often to pets and other smaller animals.

Century Plant (Agave Americana)

Century Plant Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

Century plants in Los Angeles County also known as Agave Americana are some of the most common and dangerous plants found all across Los Angeles County. These plants are famous for being drought resistant and their handsome sturdy leaves. Century plants are easy to grow and quite widespread, and you won't be able to miss them for more than a block in Los Angeles County.

According to CaliSphere UCLA, Small Century Plants with stiff leaves, sharp stems, and needle-tipped leaves can pierce shoes if walked on. Pet owners should be cautious when walking their pets because their dog or cat may ingest these plants in pursuit of a smaller animal, which can often result in their death.

Homeowners in Los Angeles County grow them primarily for ornamental purposes, but many are unaware that these plants grow very large over time and can become a nuisance to them and their garden. It only blooms once, near the end of its life, to produce a thick, asparagus-like stalk with little yellow bulbs.

