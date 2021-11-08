3 of the poorest cities of Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is home to numerous world-famous cities that offer a lifestyle that only a few can afford, or to put it another way, a wealthy lifestyle. These cities' occupants are predominantly Hollywood celebrities, billionaire businesspeople, media moguls, and others of similar stature. To say the least, they generate a huge revenue that uplifts the whole county and state of California in one way or the other. The State of California also has cities that are on the other end of the financial spectrum. This essay will focus on three of such cities that are not economically stable and are also not deemed safe.

Hawthorne, CA

Hawthorne, CA Photo by Mike Von on Unsplash

Hawthorne is a city in southwestern Los Angeles County, California, and part of the Los Angeles metropolitan region. It is a part of the South Bay, a seventeen-city metropolitan area. Tesla and SpaceX both have headquarters and design centers in the area.

According to the United States Government Census Bureau, it is the 100th largest city in California and the 409th largest city in the United States, with a 2020 population of 88,083. Hawthorne's population is now falling at a rate of -0.71 percent each year, but it has climbed by 0.68 percent since the last census, which recorded a population of 84,293 in 2010.

In 2016, Hawthorne had its highest population of 87,685 which obviously has increased between 2015 to 2019 making it 88,083. Hawthorne has a population density of 13,951 persons per square mile and spans more than 6 miles. The median age of Hawthorne is 33.2 years, with males being 32.3 years old and females being 34 years old.

Hawthorne has a median household income of $54,215, and a poverty rate of 15.4% percent. In recent years, the median rental rate has been $1,261 per month, with a median property value of $564,300.

El Monte, CA

El Monte, CA Photo by Jikun Li on Unsplash

El Monte is a city in Los Angeles County, California, in the United States of America. The city is located in the San Gabriel Valley, east of Los Angeles also renowned as "The End of the Santa Fe Trail".

According to the United States Government Census Bureau, it is the 56th largest city in California and the 254th largest city in the United States, with a 2019 population of 115,487 people. El Monte is currently increasing at a 1.7 percent yearly pace, and its population has expanded by 2.09 percent since the 2010 census, which reported a population of 113,531 people.

The population of El Monte peaked at 115,965 people in 2000. It has a population density of 12,115 persons per square mile and spans more than 10 miles. El Monte's median age is 35.7 years, 34.2 years.

El Monte has a median household income of $49,003 and a poverty rate of 19.5%. In recent years, the median rental rate has been $1,282 per month, with a median property value of $454,900.

Compton, CA

Compton, CA Photo by Johnathan Kaufman on Unsplash

Compton is the poorest city in Los Angeles County, having the greatest poverty rate. It is a city in Southern California located in south Los Angeles County.

According to the United States Government Census Bureau, it is the 82nd largest city in California and the 358th largest city in the United States, with a 2020 population of 95,740. Compton's population is currently falling at a -0.78 percent yearly pace, and it has declined by -0.8% percent since the most recent census, which reported a population of 96,455 in 2010.

In 2015, Compton had a population of 97,639 people. Compton has a population density of 9,385 persons per square mile and spans more than 10 miles, It has a median age of 31.2 years, while Los Angeles has a typical age of 29.3 years for males and 33 years for females.

Compton has a median household income of $52,883 and a poverty rate of 20.5%. In recent years, the median rental rate has been $1,219 per month, with a median dwelling value of $355,200.