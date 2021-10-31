3 Places to have spooky fun this Halloween in Los Angeles, CA

Halloween is right around the corner, and unlike last year this year does not have many restrictions so that the general public can enjoy themselves and explore this Halloween season. The city of Los Angeles offers a plethora of venues that deliver genuine horrors and fun to chill your bones, this article covers three of those places that will chill your bones for days after your visit. So get your tickets while you can because these venues fill up pretty quickly for the season. [Some of these attractions are for people above the age of 13, so please check before booking]

Universal Studios Hollywood

Image for representational purpose Only Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood is undoubtedly one of the most popular, if not the most popular, places among horror fans to visit during this Halloween season. All of the excitement and enthusiasm around Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights is due to the feature of Netflix's Haunting of the Hill House produced by Paramount Television and Amblin TV.

Netflix's Haunting of the Hill House is one of the most popular horror shows in the world at present. In Halloween Horror Nights, it is included in a maze where different ghosts from the show will scare the guests. Iconic scenes from Haunting of the Hill House, such as the omnipotent Red Room the heart of Hill House, and the famed Hall of Statues, where false powers overpower everyone who enters, will be included throughout the maze.

Other features from the show would include the Tall Man, whose towering stature overwhelms everyone he meets; The Ghost in the Basement, who feverishly creeps throughout the House in quest of his next victim and the Bent-Neck Lady, whose frightening scream and horrific visage induce a continual state of eerie fear.

Address: Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plz, Universal City, CA

Knott's Scary Farm

Image for representational purpose only Photo by Bellava G on Unsplash

This year, Knott's Scary Farm is the largest Halloween destination in Southern California. The 'largest' tag is due to the variety of options available to guests this year. Knott's Scary Farm offers a total of 15 scary attractions where tourists will have to face their fears.

From September 16 through October 31, Knott's Scary Farm will be open for 27 terrifying nights. This year, they are introducing six new Halloween attractions, including a maze, a scare zone, and four shows.

The new Halloween attractions are named Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind (Maze), The Gore-ing 20's (Scare Zone), Carnaval du Grotesque (Show) – Calico Mine Stage, Invitation to Terror (Show) – Mystery Lodge, Wicked Drums (Show) – Camp Snoopy Theater, and Doce de la Noche (Show) – Fiesta Plaza.

The older mazes which are returning this year too are Wax Works, Origins: The Curse of Calico, PARANORMAL, INC., Pumpkin Eater, Dark Ride, The Depths, Dark Entities, Halloween Hootenanny. Due to the disturbing nature of the shows, Knott's Scary Farm does not suggest them for children under the age of 13.

Address: Knott’s Berry Farm, 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA

Delusion

Image for Representational purpose only Photo by Oxana Melis on Unsplash

Delusion is probably the undisputed king of haunted houses in Los Angeles. It is a haunted attraction in Los Angeles that takes place on the grounds of a 146-year-old mansion and has been featured in many popular magazines. This haunted home is touted as an "immersive theater experience," and it provides guests with a terrifying trip they will not soon forget. Guests will tour an abandoned manor full of horrors lurking around every corner during this haunted house adventure.

It has one of the most thrilling and innovative experiences you could have this season. The hour-and-a-half adventure will transport you to a world packed with peril and horrific creatures. It all starts with the soiree, where you and your other guests are welcomed to unwind and sit down, and what happens after is better if you experience it yourself.

Address: Phillips Mansion, 2640 Pomona Blvd, Pomona, CA