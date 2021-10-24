These are some of the poorest cities in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is without a doubt one of the nicest places to live in the world at the moment, depending on where you would want to reside. Most sections of Los Angeles County, particularly the city of Los Angeles, offer a glamorous lifestyle if you can afford to live there. This article, on the other hand, will focus on sections of the county that do not have the best living conditions financially compared to the rest of the county.

Palmdale

Palmdale Lake By Kfasimpaur on Wikimedia commons

Palmdale, located north of Los Angeles, is a beautiful and peaceful city with scenic landscapes and nature. It is a small family-friendly city with a population of 169,450 as per the 2020 population count by the United States Census Bureau.

A significant amount of Palmdale residents consist of people who became tired of living in the city of Los Angeles and needed a sense of peace in their life. Palmdale is a diversified city with various ethnic groups coexisting peacefully, and crime in the city is not something to be alarmed about, although Downtown Palmdale has witnessed a considerable spike in criminal activity in recent years.

According to the most recent United States Census Bureau data, the median household income in Palmdale is $62,865, and the per capita income is $22,687 and the percentage of people living in poverty is 15.6 percent.

Santa Fe Springs

Carmenita area of Santa Fe Springs By Northwalker on Wikimedia commons

Santa Fe Springs is a lovely little city connected to the freeway, making it easy to get to Los Angeles and the beaches. On weekdays, it is a busy industrial city, but after 5 p.m., it becomes really pleasant to stroll about the streets without much commotion.

The residents are friendly, and the city is usually regarded as an excellent location to raise a family as it is undergoing modernization with magnificent architectural developments; local businesses are also starting to thrive. Just about everything that you would need is easily accessible and within walking distance most of the time.

According to the most recent United States Census Bureau data, the median household income in Santa Fe Springs is $68,685, and the per capita income is $26,008 and the percentage of people living in poverty is 12.4 percent.