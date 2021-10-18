Los Angeles County is the most dangerous place to live in United States of America

Saurabh

For better optimization and reading experience, Download the NewsBreak App.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRCkg_0cU02SIT00
Downtown, Los AngelesPhoto by Dillon Shook on Unsplash

Yes, you read it right. Los Angeles County has been declared the most dangerous place to live in the whole of the United States of America at present. To clear the confusion, it is not just because of the consistent staggering increase in criminal activities but also due to natural calamities such as earthquakes.

In January 2021, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a report that calculated the risks of all counties in the United States for 18 different types of natural catastrophes, including earthquakes, storms, floods, volcanoes, and even tsunamis.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) surveyed 3,000 counties and found that Los Angeles County is the most dangerous county to live in as it had the highest ranking on the National Risk Index in the United States of America.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) rated Loudoun County, a Washington, DC suburb, as having the lowest risk of any county. The other three counties on the outskirts of Washington, such as Boston, Long Island, Detroit, and Pittsburgh, are among the lower-risk counties among the bigger counties.

The calculations used to evaluate the severity include the number of people living in the region, the quantity of property that is being harmed, the population's vulnerability, and whether the place can return to normal.

For better optimization and reading experience, Download the NewsBreak App.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 231

Published by

Saurabh is a Computer Science & Engineering undergraduate student pursuing his writing interests. He enjoys researching current events/news as well as Evergreen Topics and has also been writing on Medium, Quora and Vocal.

Los Angeles County, CA
1870 followers

More from Saurabh

Los Angeles County, CA

This city is the poorest city to live in Los Angeles County, CA

For better optimization and reading experience,Download the NewsBreak App. Los Angeles County is a beautiful place to live for the most part and quite glamorous for those who can afford the lifestyle. This article, on the other hand, will focus on that county's city that is well-known for its bad living conditions and lawlessness.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

These are some of the poorest cities in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is without a doubt one of the nicest places to live in the world at the moment, depending on where you would want to reside. Most sections of Los Angeles County, particularly the city of Los Angeles, offer a glamorous lifestyle if you can afford to live there. This article, on the other hand, will focus on sections of the county that do not have the best living conditions financially compared to the rest of the county.

Read full story
28 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

3 of the most dangerous risks of living in Los Angeles County, CA

For better optimization and an Interactive reading experience,Download the NewsBreak App. West view of Pacific Ocean from Venice Beach, LA.Photo by Mat Weller on Unsplash. Los Angeles County is a place full of glamour, art, beaches, and other things that are rarely found together anywhere else in the world. The pleasant weather and beautiful landscapes attract visitors from all over the world, who come to be amazed while enjoying one of the most diverse cuisine experiences. Many people across the country and the world desire to live in the county and even those who criticize are mostly unable to find a replacement that can provide a similar thrill and excitement that Los Angeles County does.

Read full story
15 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

3 freelance writing jobs with decent pay in Los Angeles County, CA

Freelance writing has never been easy; countless people have tried and failed over the years, and only a few have succeeded in making their names stand out on the Internet. However, as a result of the Work-from-Home culture that emerged following the horrific epidemic, freelancing has emerged as a favorite of both firms and individuals who previously faced a shortage of opportunities. We are solely discussing freelance writers of the internet because most people consider this a side gig and choose to do it from the comfort of their own homes on their laptops. This post aims to make these side hustle opportunities uncomplicated and accessible to aspiring freelancers.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

5 myths about the homeless in Los Angeles County, CA

There are a lot of homeless persons living on the streets, parks, and beaches of Los Angeles County, which irritates the residents of such regions. As a result, some misconceptions spread like wildfire among the general populace. Although such misconceptions are not completely false, they are a minority that leads to stereotypes and, as a result, people judging and treating homeless people unfairly. In this essay, we will dispel five myths about the homeless to make their already challenging lives a little easier.

Read full story
13 comments
Santa Monica, CA

Is it safe to live in Santa Monica, California?

The mesmerizing beaches and breathtaking views often provide individuals with a false sense of security. Is this the same in the case of Santa Monica or is it a paradise? In this article, we will assess whether Santa Monica is a safe place for newcomers to live in.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

This plant is the most dangerous plant of Los Angeles County

For better optimization and reading experience, Download the NewsBreak App. Every year, around 68,000 cases of plant poisoning are reported. Despite being a concrete jungle, for the most part, Los Angeles County is not untouched by natural beauty.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The 70s serial killer who died of natural causes in 2021

The 20th century was a crazy time for the world, and even more so for the United States and its people. World Wars, the Great Depression, the Russian Revolution, the Holocaust, and the Nuclear Age are just a handful of the significant events that have affected the entire world in some way. The United States of America was being terrorized by one serial killer after another at home.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

3 most dangerous land animals to avoid in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is rich with diversity; whether it's humans, animals, birds, or insects, LA County has it all. There are some human-friendly animals among them, as well as those who do not like humans or their pets. "An animal may be considered dangerous if it has attacked a person or another animal" is how a dangerous animal is defined by Los Angeles Animal Services. Although the majority of them avoid humans and metropolitan areas, you should keep an eye out if you ever come into contact with them.

Read full story
23 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The Los Angeles Unified School District plans to fire unvaccinated employees

Employees at Los Angeles County Superior Court, the nation's largest trial court system, were instructed that they must produce documentation of being completely vaccinated as soon as a COVID-19 vaccine receives final government approval or face unemployment. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), motivated by this, went a step further and ordered its staff to get vaccinated and submit proof of vaccination by October 15 or face termination.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

3 of the nicest neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Moving to Los Angeles can be an exciting experience at first until you start looking for a new place to call home for the time being. Then anxiety sets in because you have no idea about the city and its neighborhoods; you could end up in the sweetest and safest of neighborhoods on your first try, or you could end up in a neighborhood where violence is widespread. This article will guide you to three of the nicest neighborhoods where you can live in peace. Houses in these areas are expensive, but so are the houses in sketchy neighborhoods.

Read full story
36 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This intersection is the deadliest intersection of Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles County has some of the most dangerous roads with even more dangerous intersections in the whole of California. The vehicle owners are always in constant fear of getting crashed with other motorists.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 great places to get supplies for your pets in Los Angeles, CA

Pets are initially kept by humans as a source of companionship and pleasure. While a pet is generally kept for the pleasure that it can provide to its owner, they also require maintenance like a child, which is not always easy, and therefore this article is here to help you with one of those maintenance tasks. The following article contains a list of three of the best and most popular Pet Shops in Los Angeles, which will make your monthly shopping easier.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

3 of the nicest rooftop bars of Los Angeles, CA

The city of Los Angeles slowly reopened and has since been through a slew of events, including the almost-recall of the state's governor. However, it appears that everything, including the service industry, is finally getting back on track, albeit in a sloppy manner. This article will focus on a few of the best rooftop bars in Los Angeles where you can enjoy the view while also supporting local businesses.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 of the best restaurants to get shrimps in Los Angeles, CA

As a coastal city, Los Angeles has one of the most vibrant emerging seafood cultures. The most difficult part of going to Los Angeles Seafood restaurants is narrowing down the menu options, and because shrimps are a favorite of seafood lovers, we have compiled a list of some of the best shrimp restaurants in Los Angeles, California.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva criticizes politicians for their bias in the Larry Elder Venice incident

"How is this not a hate crime?" asks Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva following the Venice incident of a white woman with a gorilla mask egging Larry Elder. Image for Representational purpose OnlyPhoto by Michal Matlon on Unsplash.

Read full story
27 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 of the most dangerous gangs of Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is known for having one of the highest levels of gang-related activity in California, if not the entire United States. These gangs, which were mostly formed with good intentions like protecting the minority from racial violence and other gangs, have become a nuisance to the general public and law enforcement agencies in modern-day Los Angeles. This article discusses three of those gangs that are still active in Los Angeles today.

Read full story
41 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County school districts vote on student vaccine mandates

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is expected to be the first major school district in the country to require students to receive vaccines. The Los Angeles Board of Education will hold a special meeting today to vote on whether or not to implement a vaccine mandate for students.

Read full story
1 comments

COVID-19 develops 8 new concerning symptoms

Coronavirus disease has been rapidly evolving, with new variants that are more dangerous than previous ones. And with each new variant, the virus's symptoms change, becoming more severe in general. This article is intended to assist and inform the general public in recognizing the new symptoms of coronavirus disease.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy