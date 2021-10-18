Los Angeles County is the most dangerous place to live in United States of America

For better optimization and reading experience, Download the NewsBreak App.

Yes, you read it right. Los Angeles County has been declared the most dangerous place to live in the whole of the United States of America at present. To clear the confusion, it is not just because of the consistent staggering increase in criminal activities but also due to natural calamities such as earthquakes.

In January 2021, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a report that calculated the risks of all counties in the United States for 18 different types of natural catastrophes, including earthquakes, storms, floods, volcanoes, and even tsunamis.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) surveyed 3,000 counties and found that Los Angeles County is the most dangerous county to live in as it had the highest ranking on the National Risk Index in the United States of America.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) rated Loudoun County, a Washington, DC suburb, as having the lowest risk of any county. The other three counties on the outskirts of Washington, such as Boston, Long Island, Detroit, and Pittsburgh, are among the lower-risk counties among the bigger counties.

The calculations used to evaluate the severity include the number of people living in the region, the quantity of property that is being harmed, the population's vulnerability, and whether the place can return to normal.

