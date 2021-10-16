3 freelance writing jobs with decent pay in Los Angeles County, CA

Freelance writing has never been easy; countless people have tried and failed over the years, and only a few have succeeded in making their names stand out on the Internet. However, as a result of the Work-from-Home culture that emerged following the horrific epidemic, freelancing has emerged as a favorite of both firms and individuals who previously faced a shortage of opportunities. We are solely discussing freelance writers of the internet because most people consider this a side gig and choose to do it from the comfort of their own homes on their laptops. This post aims to make these side hustle opportunities uncomplicated and accessible to aspiring freelancers.

Los Angeles, CA Photo by Olenka Kotyk on Unsplash

Payment range: $20-$25 per hour

Jerry Financial and Insurance Services, in short Jerry, is a new start-up based in Los Angeles, California consisting of 51 to 200 employees. They claim to be developing a car ownership app that will provide you with comparison buying, driving, maintenance, and parking solutions, as well as savings in your wallet.

Jerry has their headquarters in Silicon Valley, offices in Toronto and Buffalo, and online team members in four countries. They are currently searching for a freelance writer for a part-time position and are willing to work with them remotely.

They are looking for natural, knowledgeable, and competent authors to add to their increasing collection of how-to articles, insurance tips, and other car-related content.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in any discipline, ideally in a writing-intensive major (e.g. Journalism, Communications, English Literature, Media, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, etc).

Strong grasp of the English language in writing

Capability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Salary

$20-$25 per hour

HotNewHipHop

Payment Range: $13.50 per hour

HotNewHipHop is an online publication based in Los Angeles that prefers to publish stories at a rapid pace for their audience's consumption. They choose factual, current, and entertaining news from a wide range of pop culture verticals, including hip-hop and R'n'B music, basketball, movies and television, and more.

According to the job description, they are looking for a part-time freelance writer who is already well-versed in hip-hop, R'n'B, pop culture, and online media. This person should be particularly knowledgeable about hip-hop and the new artists making waves right now, as well as be well-versed in the current Netflix movie or impending Marvel movie.

Requirements

A bachelor's degree in English or a related subject is required.

You should be an experienced writer or a person with a digital audience.

You should have extensive knowledge of hip-hop, both past, and present, and you are frequently responsible for introducing your friends to the newest and latest.

You must know about SEO.

Salary

$13.50 per hour

NewsBreak

Payment Range: Depends on the views

Yes, you read it right, you can make money writing on the same platform you are reading this article. Last year, NewsBreak launched a creator program in which creators could share their stories and earn money based on the number of views they received.

You can register on the site to write articles or share videos. Since NewsBreak focuses mostly on local themes, you will earn more if you publish about local topics, but this does not imply that national or international pieces do not do well.

NewsBreak has a large following and its articles rank well on Google, but the main source of traffic is NewsBreak's App due to which the views pour on the eligible article, and it also motivates writers to write more and be compensated for it.

Requirements

Prior writing experience is preferred but not mandatory.

Good grasp of the English language.

If you are writing about a specific location, you should be a resident or have substantial knowledge of the area.

A stable Internet connection

The salary is not fixed; it is determined by the number of views your articles receive. It might range between $1 and $10 per 1000 views. In summary, your pay is limitless; it is what you make of it.

To apply for NewsBreak article or video creator, Click Here.