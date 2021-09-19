3 of the best restaurants to get shrimps in Los Angeles, CA

As a coastal city, Los Angeles has one of the most vibrant emerging seafood cultures. The most difficult part of going to Los Angeles Seafood restaurants is narrowing down the menu options, and because shrimps are a favorite of seafood lovers, we have compiled a list of some of the best shrimp restaurants in Los Angeles, California.

The Drunken Crab

The drunken Crab, as the name implies, specializes in crabs, but they also offer a variety of shrimp options to satisfy your appetite. The restaurant primarily serves three types of shrimp dishes, however, this limited menu will have you talking for days. The restaurant is also known for having one of the best serving staff in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, this restaurant, just like all the others, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and can only provide limited services to customers at present. The establishment offers limited capacity indoor dining and limited outdoor dining depending on the weather, in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the local authorities. They have also resumed take-out via phone orders and home delivery via Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Postmates.

The shrimp menu consists of Fried Shrimp (Panko-battered jumbo shrimp served with choice of fries and a side of Cajun aioli), Head-On Shell-On Jumbo Shrimp (1 pound of Head-on, Shell-on Jumbo white shrimp), and Peeled and Deveined Shrimp (which is 1 lb. of Peeled and Deveined White Shrimp).

Location: 13350 Sherman Way North Hollywood, CA 91605

Phone Number: (818) 982-9000

Timings:

Monday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Thursday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Friday: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Saturday: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Mariscos Jalisco

Mariscos Jalisco is a food truck that is quite famous for its shrimp tacos and other dishes throughout Southern California including Los Angeles. According to Yelp, the food truck serves Fried Shrimp Tacos, Cold Mexican Seafood Dishes, Ceviche, Aguachile Cocteles, Tostadas Mixtas Oysters (Shucked in Half Shell or in Cup) and Shrimp Fish Octopus.

The food truck has won numerous competitions and is well-known among critics, bloggers, and foodies. Shrimp Tacos, Fried Shrimp Quesadillas, Shrimp Ceviche, and many other options are available on the Shrimp menu. They also offer take-out, but there is no Home delivery at this time, and the only mode of payment accepted is cash. If you like tacos, this is a must-see, but make sure you are on the right truck because there are several nearby with similar names.

Location: 3040 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, United States

Phone Number: +1 323-528-6701

Timings:

Monday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Son Of A Gun

Son Of A Gun is a Beverly Grove seafood restaurant known mostly for its Shrimp toast, Lobster roll, and fried chicken sandwich. It is a hip, nautical-themed restaurant with a campy interior and an insane amount of nautical memorabilia that is also a modern take on classic American restaurants. On the limited Shrimp Menu, you can get Shrimp Toast, chilled peel-and-eat shrimp, and others.

In accordance with the new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the local authorities, the restaurant now offers sidewalk dining, takeout, and delivery. Just about all the time, the place can get a little crowded, so it is best to reserve tables ahead of time to avoid having to wait for an extended period of time.

Location: 8370 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, United States

Phone Number: (323) 782-9033

Timings:

Monday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Thursday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Friday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Saturday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

