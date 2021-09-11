L.A. County school districts vote on student vaccine mandates

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is expected to be the first major school district in the country to require students to receive vaccines. The Los Angeles Board of Education will hold a special meeting today to vote on whether or not to implement a vaccine mandate for students.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported a total of 2006 new cases, 49 deaths, and 1433 hospitalizations on Wednesday, with the number of hospitalizations gradually decreasing this week.

Culver City Unified School District is believed to be the first in California to go beyond Gov. Newsom's announcement of a vaccine mandate for teachers and impose it on students as well. Students who are eligible must get vaccinated by November 19 and show the certificate to school officials.

“We are mandating vaccines for all eligible staff and students, We will begin gathering vaccine status data immediately. The deadline for providing the proof of vaccine is Friday, November 19, 2021, to give everyone the opportunity to make their vaccine plans” , Culver City Unified School District announced on Twitter.

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) recently reopened its doors to nearly 600,000 students and staff after putting strict measures in place such as masking, sanitizing, and testing students and staff for infections on a continuous basis.

Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles City Board of Education voted on a resolution from the school district's superintendent requiring vaccination for eligible students. According to the Los Angeles Times, the majority of the board's seven members have stated their support for the measure or are starting to lean toward it.

According to the resolution, which was expected to be approved on Friday, all eligible students, ages 12 and up, who attend in-person classes must receive their first dose of the vaccine by October 4 and their second dose by October 31. Those who are not eligible for vaccinations must receive their first dose within 30 days of turning 12 and their second dose within 8 weeks.

"all other students must receive their first vaccine dose by no later than 30 days after their 12th birthday, and their second dose by no later than 8 weeks after their 12th birthday," said Los Angeles City Board of Education via a statement.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.