Los Angeles County suffers from Coronavirus, misinformation, and a failure of leadership

During the first week of school, the Los Angeles County Health Department reported 118 new cases of Covid within 24 hours. The Los Angeles County sheriff refused to enforce the mask mandate a month ago, the LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) captain calls the vaccine mandate a "tyranny", and the amount of misinformation among various communities against the vaccine and the virus is astounding.

On August 24, 2021, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2,600 new cases (1,388,143 to date) 39 new deaths (25,114 to date), and a total of 1,724 hospitalizations currently.

The Los Angeles Times reported that hospitalizations were increasing after showing signs of decline, whereas KTLA reported that hospitalizations were leveling off, with only two patients admitted on Monday. Since there is so much confusion about the information that is being thrown out to the general public all at once, there is a growing distrust of the authorities, who do not appear to have a firm stance on the matter.

Even the authorities who are supposed to enforce the mandates and rules lack coordination and have reservations about the vaccine and masks. How can one convince others to follow the rules if they themselves are not convinced? Recently, a uniformed LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) Captain uploaded a video ranting about the vaccine mandate and called the enforcement as "tyranny".

"I am so hopping mad right now, you have no idea. My head could pop," said Captain Cristian Granucci.

He also threatened to sue the fire department if the Vaccine mandate comes into effect in October.

"I am putting my administration and my union on blast," said Granucci, "There is a large group of us, in the hundreds and we have an attorney on retainer and he is a shark."

A similar situation occurred last month when Los Angeles County Police Department Chief Alex Villanueva refused to follow the instructions of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and enforce the mask mandate on citizens, claiming that the mandate was not supported by science. He also stated that he will not enforce the mandate because the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has not issued any guidelines in this regard.

Although he had to pull back on his stance a few weeks later when the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) issued guidelines for the mask mandate. The lack of leadership and coordination among the Los Angeles County authorities is pretty evident from such incidents.

According to a recent report by Los Angeles Daily Times, Only 47% of the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) employees have been vaccinated. The number of Coronavirus cases among LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) employees has also doubled with around 10 deaths. In terms of vaccinations, the statistics for the LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) are nearly equivalent.

For a long time, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has attempted to dispel myths and false rumors about vaccines, but some people continue to believe what they want to believe, and no one is to blame but the people themselves.

Some popular myths, such as "The vaccines were developed too quickly," "We don't know enough about the long-term effects," "The vaccines contain a microchip," and "You can't trust the people who made these vaccines, i.e., "Big Pharma," spread like wildfire on social media.

All of them were debunked by LAPH on the official website but some people still choose to spread misinformation about the matter.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer keeps getting death threats whenever she addresses the public with new updates.

