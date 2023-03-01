Howls in the North Woods: Michigan Dogman - The Legend That Never Dies

Cryptic howls, a haunting gaze and a righteous grin seem to best describe this legendary beast known as the Dogman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3Sor_0l3G6Zng00
Michigan dogman/werewolfPhoto byPablo Elices/Pixabay

Michigan Dogman is a wolf-type creature first reported in 1887 in western Wexford County, Michigan. Sightings have been documented in multiple locations throughout Michigan. Reports and current activity are most common in the northwestern part of the Lower Peninsula. Hot zones as of this report are Mason, Manistee and Lake counties.

This creature was unknown to most of the modern world until late in the twentieth century. It is reported to have been roaming the area around the Manistee and Betsie rivers since the days when the Odawa tribes lived there. Solid sources for sightings made prior to 1987 have never been documented beyond Steve Cook's song that fist aired on WTCM-FM, discussed below.

Similar creatures have been reported in Ohio, Wisconsin, Louisiana and many other states.

Back in 1987, the terror of the Michigan Dogman gained popularity when Steve Cook, a disc jockey at WTCM-FM recorded "The Legend", a song about the creature and its reported sightings.

Over the years, Cook has received well over 100 reports of the creature's activity. Cook later added verses to the song in 1997 after hearing a report of an animal break-in by an unknown large canine at a Lake County cabin in the Luther, MI area. The report was investigated by the DNR and Lake County Sheriff's department at the time. He re-recorded it again in 2007, with a Mandolin backing.

Michigan Dogman History

The earliest recorded sighting of the Michigan Dogman occurred in 1887 near Wellston, MI, when two lumberjacks saw a creature that they described as having a man's body and a wolf's head. 

In 1938 in Paris, Michigan, Robert Fortney was attacked by five wild dogs and said that one of the five walked on two legs. Reports of similar beings also came from Allegan County in the 1950's, and in Manistee and Cross Village in 1967.

The late and accomplished, Linda S. Godfrey, in her book The Beast of Bray Road, compares the Manistee sightings to a similar creature sighted in Wisconsin known as the Beast of Bray Road.

In 1961, a night watchman was on guard duty at a manufacturing plant in Big Rapids, Michigan when he saw a peculiar and intimidating figure. At first he thought it was a person until he saw the doglike features. He pulled his gun and was about to shoot when he remembered his camera and took it out and took a picture of the beast. This photo was not verified.   

The legend has not died

The summer of 2022 produced many new reports especially in the Mason and Manistee county areas of Michigan. Strange reports were told at local stores and other locations of tents being ripped up and frightened campers. Some of the occurrences were thought to be black bears but other witnesses were adamant these were not bears but a creature that looked like a werewolf.

This is an ongoing investigation

Resources- North American Dogman Sightings Google Maps

WTCM-FM

# dogman# michigan dogman# werewolf# legend# wolfman

