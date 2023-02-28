The Bigfoot/Sasquatch Mystery: Current Facts

What are the current facts about the bigfoot/sasquatch mystery?

sasquatch in the woods Photo by Wikimedia.org

For more than 400 years people have reported seeing large, hair-covered, man-like animals in the wilderness areas of Michigan, the Pacific Northwest and across North America.

Sightings of these creatures continue today. Real or not, these reports are often made by people of unimpeachable character.

For over seventy years, people have been finding, photographing, and casting sets of very large human-shaped tracks. Most are discovered by chance in remote areas. These tracks continue to be found to this day.

Cultural histories of many Native American and First Nation peoples include stories and beliefs about non-human "peoples" of the wild. Many of these descriptions bear a striking resemblance to the hairy man-like creatures reported today.

These are some of the facts. There is, however, much disagreement as to what these facts mean in the modern day.

To many, these facts, taken together, suggest the presence of an animal, probably a primate, that exists today in very low population densities.

If true, this species, having likely evolved alongside humans, became astonishingly adept at avoiding human contact through a process of natural selection.

To others, these same facts point to a cultural phenomenon kept alive today through a combination of the misidentification of known animals, Michigan Dogman legends, wishful thinking, and the deliberate fabrication of evidence.

Bigfoot is known by many titles with many different cultures although the name Bigfoot is generally attributed to the mountainous Western region of North America.

The common name Sasquatch comes from the Salish Sasquits, while the Algonquin of the North-Central and Great Lakes regions of the continent refer to a Witiko or Wendigo. Other tribes tell of a large creature much like a man but imbued with special powers and characteristics. The Ojibwa of the Northern Plains believed the Sabe appeared in times of danger and other tribes agreed that the hairy apparition was a messenger or warning, telling man to change his ways.

North American settlers started reporting sightings during the late 1800's and into the 1900's with the occasional finding of footprints, sporadic attacks and even a few old photos and videos adding to the mystery.

Those who claim to have seen Bigfoot have described everything from a large, upright ape to an actual hairy human, sometimes standing over eight feet tall and described as massive and powerfully built.

The debate and research continue in 2003. Entire organizations exist to study and document Bigfoot and prove its existence and groups regularly search the woods of America, looking for that ultimate proof.

Resource: bfro.net