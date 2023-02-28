The Bigfoot/Sasquatch Mystery: Current Facts

Satellite Mobile Phones

What are the current facts about the bigfoot/sasquatch mystery?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxD6G_0kzSTcW700
sasquatch in the woodsPhoto byWikimedia.org

  • For more than 400 years people have reported seeing large, hair-covered, man-like animals in the wilderness areas of Michigan, the Pacific Northwest and across North America.
  • Sightings of these creatures continue today. Real or not, these reports are often made by people of unimpeachable character.
  • For over seventy years, people have been finding, photographing, and casting sets of very large human-shaped tracks. Most are discovered by chance in remote areas. These tracks continue to be found to this day.
  • Cultural histories of many Native American and First Nation peoples include stories and beliefs about non-human "peoples" of the wild. Many of these descriptions bear a striking resemblance to the hairy man-like creatures reported today.
  • These are some of the facts. There is, however, much disagreement as to what these facts mean in the modern day.

To many, these facts, taken together, suggest the presence of an animal, probably a primate, that exists today in very low population densities.

If true, this species, having likely evolved alongside humans, became astonishingly adept at avoiding human contact through a process of natural selection.

To others, these same facts point to a cultural phenomenon kept alive today through a combination of the misidentification of known animals, Michigan Dogman legends, wishful thinking, and the deliberate fabrication of evidence.

Bigfoot is known by many titles with many different cultures although the name Bigfoot is generally attributed to the mountainous Western region of North America.

The common name Sasquatch comes from the Salish Sasquits, while the Algonquin of the North-Central and Great Lakes regions of the continent refer to a Witiko or Wendigo. Other tribes tell of a large creature much like a man but imbued with special powers and characteristics. The Ojibwa of the Northern Plains believed the Sabe appeared in times of danger and other tribes agreed that the hairy apparition was a messenger or warning, telling man to change his ways.

North American settlers started reporting sightings during the late 1800's and into the 1900's with the occasional finding of footprints, sporadic attacks and even a few old photos and videos adding to the mystery.

Those who claim to have seen Bigfoot have described everything from a large, upright ape to an actual hairy human, sometimes standing over eight feet tall and described as massive and powerfully built.

The debate and research continue in 2003. Entire organizations exist to study and document Bigfoot and prove its existence and groups regularly search the woods of America, looking for that ultimate proof.

Resource: bfro.net

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bigfoot# sasquatch# michigan dogman# michigan bigfoot

Comments / 434

Published by

Specialties include: Satellite communications, phones, messengers, satellite TV, streaming, internet and related smart tech.

Ludington, MI
435 followers

More from Satellite Mobile Phones

The latest on finding trending audio on Instagram like an Influencer

Trending audio can help you increase your Instagram engagement according to modern influencers. Using popular music more frequently now and quickly finding it is crucial in 2023.

Read full story
Wexford County, MI

Howls in the North Woods: Michigan Dogman - The Legend That Never Dies

Cryptic howls, a haunting gaze and a righteous grin seem to best describe this legendary beast known as the Dogman. Michigan Dogman is a wolf-type creature first reported in 1887 in western Wexford County, Michigan. Sightings have been documented in multiple locations throughout Michigan. Reports and current activity are most common in the northwestern part of the Lower Peninsula. Hot zones as of this report are Mason, Manistee and Lake counties.

Read full story

Space Exploration: the latest promises kept

The 1960s introduced an era of human space exploration that has never been equaled. Humans traveled farther from our Earth than ever before – not once but half a dozen times – and those journeys sparked the dreams and ambitions of millions.

Read full story

Android phones could let us talk to satellites from our Jetson cars

Samsung is working on satellite connectivity that goes beyond Apple's iPhone 14 SOS feature. One of the features absent from the Samsung Galaxy S23 was the ability to communicate with satellites – a feature some people thought Samsung might add to certain Android devices after Apple brought satellite-based emergency calling to iPhone 14.

Read full story

The latest on who uses mobile sat communications

Enterprise or commercial users, military and defense personnel as well as individual consumers who frequently travel abroad or operate on land, sea or air in areas far from terrestrial or cellular coverage commonly use MSS systems in 2023.

Read full story

The latest Satellite TV news from cable cord cutters

If you’re undecided about whether or not to switch to satellite TV, here is the latest satellite gossip that might change your mind. TV programming via satellite offers more channels than cable TV, and the picture quality is usually better unless solar flares are out. Also, its providers, DIRECTV & DISH like to offer discounts to new customers. So if you’re looking for a reason to cut the cord, these are just a few of many in 2023.

Read full story
11 comments

Smartphone news now in 2023

Recent gossip, interest and search results has shown all have their own needs, preferences, and budgets, so it's not exactly a one-size-fits-all situation anymore. There are a variety of smartphones on the market in 2023, each one coming with its own set of strengths, speculations and weaknesses.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy