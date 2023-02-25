Space Exploration: the latest promises kept

Satellite Mobile Phones

The 1960s introduced an era of human space exploration that has never been equaled. Humans traveled farther from our Earth than ever before – not once but half a dozen times – and those journeys sparked the dreams and ambitions of millions.

And then we stopped. We flew robots to other planets. We put satellites and space stations into orbit. But people never again answered the call to leave our planet far behind in a quest for knowledge and opportunity, to open new horizons for others to follow. Never – until now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmZIi_0kz8xFqh00
The Artemis programPhoto byNASA

The Artemis Program

NASA’s Artemis program is committed to landing American astronauts on the Moon again – to explore, to make discoveries and lay the foundation for a permanent and productive human presence.

This new NASA mission will do science – but also search for water to turn into oxygen and fuel, and for materials to build landing pads, housing and workspace.

NASA is designing a new spaceship called Orion to carry astronauts from Earth to lunar orbit, where a lander will deliver them to the Moon. Orion will climb into space on a massive new rocket called the Space Launch System.

Those few minutes of rocket flight are among the riskiest in the journey. The Space Launch System will battle gravity by burning nearly a million gallons of fuel at enormous temperature and pressure. The rocket must balance on a pillar of fire and settle into the right orbit with fine precision.

Humanity’s return to the Moon keeps the promises made more than half a century ago. It also represents the first steps toward the next giant leap: from the Moon to Mars.

Returning to the Moon, we begin to seize a greater destiny. To become a people who sail the vast darkness and silence of space as readily as we do the seas and skies of the globe. To ensure humanity’s future regardless of how our home planet changes from 2023 forward.

resource credit-NASA



Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# space# NASA# space exploration# space travel# Moon

Comments / 0

Published by

Specialties include: Satellite communications, phones, messengers, satellite TV, streaming, internet and related smart tech.

Ludington, MI
428 followers

More from Satellite Mobile Phones

The latest on finding trending audio on Instagram like an Influencer

Trending audio can help you increase your Instagram engagement according to modern influencers. Using popular music more frequently now and quickly finding it is crucial in 2023.

Read full story
Wexford County, MI

Howls in the North Woods: Michigan Dogman - The Legend That Never Dies

Cryptic howls, a haunting gaze and a righteous grin seem to best describe this legendary beast known as the Dogman. Michigan Dogman is a wolf-type creature first reported in 1887 in western Wexford County, Michigan. Sightings have been documented in multiple locations throughout Michigan. Reports and current activity are most common in the northwestern part of the Lower Peninsula. Hot zones as of this report are Mason, Manistee and Lake counties.

Read full story

The Bigfoot/Sasquatch Mystery: Current Facts

What are the current facts about the bigfoot/sasquatch mystery?. For more than 400 years people have reported seeing large, hair-covered, man-like animals in the wilderness areas of Michigan, the Pacific Northwest and across North America.

Read full story
431 comments

Android phones could let us talk to satellites from our Jetson cars

Samsung is working on satellite connectivity that goes beyond Apple's iPhone 14 SOS feature. One of the features absent from the Samsung Galaxy S23 was the ability to communicate with satellites – a feature some people thought Samsung might add to certain Android devices after Apple brought satellite-based emergency calling to iPhone 14.

Read full story

The latest on who uses mobile sat communications

Enterprise or commercial users, military and defense personnel as well as individual consumers who frequently travel abroad or operate on land, sea or air in areas far from terrestrial or cellular coverage commonly use MSS systems in 2023.

Read full story

The latest Satellite TV news from cable cord cutters

If you’re undecided about whether or not to switch to satellite TV, here is the latest satellite gossip that might change your mind. TV programming via satellite offers more channels than cable TV, and the picture quality is usually better unless solar flares are out. Also, its providers, DIRECTV & DISH like to offer discounts to new customers. So if you’re looking for a reason to cut the cord, these are just a few of many in 2023.

Read full story
11 comments

Smartphone news now in 2023

Recent gossip, interest and search results has shown all have their own needs, preferences, and budgets, so it's not exactly a one-size-fits-all situation anymore. There are a variety of smartphones on the market in 2023, each one coming with its own set of strengths, speculations and weaknesses.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy