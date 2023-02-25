Space Exploration: the latest promises kept

The 1960s introduced an era of human space exploration that has never been equaled. Humans traveled farther from our Earth than ever before – not once but half a dozen times – and those journeys sparked the dreams and ambitions of millions.



And then we stopped. We flew robots to other planets. We put satellites and space stations into orbit. But people never again answered the call to leave our planet far behind in a quest for knowledge and opportunity, to open new horizons for others to follow. Never – until now.

The Artemis program Photo by NASA

The Artemis Program



NASA’s Artemis program is committed to landing American astronauts on the Moon again – to explore, to make discoveries and lay the foundation for a permanent and productive human presence.

This new NASA mission will do science – but also search for water to turn into oxygen and fuel, and for materials to build landing pads, housing and workspace.



NASA is designing a new spaceship called Orion to carry astronauts from Earth to lunar orbit, where a lander will deliver them to the Moon. Orion will climb into space on a massive new rocket called the Space Launch System.

Those few minutes of rocket flight are among the riskiest in the journey. The Space Launch System will battle gravity by burning nearly a million gallons of fuel at enormous temperature and pressure. The rocket must balance on a pillar of fire and settle into the right orbit with fine precision.

Humanity’s return to the Moon keeps the promises made more than half a century ago. It also represents the first steps toward the next giant leap: from the Moon to Mars.

Returning to the Moon, we begin to seize a greater destiny. To become a people who sail the vast darkness and silence of space as readily as we do the seas and skies of the globe. To ensure humanity’s future regardless of how our home planet changes from 2023 forward.

resource credit-NASA







