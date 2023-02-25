The latest on who uses mobile sat communications

Enterprise or commercial users, military and defense personnel as well as individual consumers who frequently travel abroad or operate on land, sea or air in areas far from terrestrial or cellular coverage commonly use MSS systems in 2023.

Applications include:

Remote Industrial Businesses – because satellites can provide services to remote areas far from terrestrial coverage, remote commercial businesses such as forestry, mining, oil and gas companies as well as others utilize mobile satellite services for everything from voice communication, remote connectivity to the internet, tracking and automated monitoring and control of equipment and hardware.

Government and Defense Customers – because mobile satellite equipment can often operate in the remotest reaches of the planet and can be deployed quickly and easily, commercial satellite companies provide a host of mobile satellite solutions to U.S. Government customers such as the Department and Defense ranging from basic satellite voice and data solutions to tracking and high speed connectivity terminals.

Emergency Response – When disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes strike, terrestrial communications infrastructure may be damaged or destroyed. Also in times of war, such as currently in the Ukraine.

Because of the ubiquitous nature of mobile satellite voice and data services, often times the only way for emergency and disaster recovery personnel to coordinate rescue and recovery efforts is via mobile satellite communications.

Recreational Consumers – For those recreational consumers who walk, hike, ride and sail into areas far from smartphone terrestrial coverage, mobile satellite operators provide a variety of voice and data products that can track, locate and communicate with authorities should the unexpected arise.

