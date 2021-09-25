Parks and Recreation Department Lauds Round Rock Tree Experts for Being Part of a Recent Park Maintenance Procedure

Round Rock, Texas – When the Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department decided to handle tree trimming in the city’s 37 developed parks , Round Rock Tree Experts came forward and offered to help for free. This week, just 5 days after the project’s completion, the department’s head just congratulated the company for helping the city save a lot of money.

The head of the Parks and Recreation Department, Rick Atkins, had the following to say, “This city is blessed with one of the biggest park spaces. Gracing over 2,270 acres, these parks and trail corridors offer us the chance to reconnect with nature and relax in cool, serene spaces. However, these benefits do not come without work –now and then, we have to conduct thorough maintenance on our trees. While this has always been a costly procedure that often involves contracting more than a few tree service providers in Round Rock, this year, our expenses have been made much easier to cover by Round Rock Tree Experts. Handling tree trimming on some of our most notable parks – including, the 640 acres Old Settlers Park and others like Dog Depot Dog Park – Round Rock Tree Experts helped us save a boatload of money.”

Tree Trimming Photo by Jimmy Chan from Pexels

Round Rock Tree Experts is a company that has been in the tree service business for close to 30 years now. Working on both commercial and residential properties, the company takes care of tree trimming, pruning, tree removals, stump removals, and even tree-related emergencies. Boasting some of the most advanced tree maintenance tools and decades of experience, the company is known for making complicated and risky tree service procedures seem easy.

“Were it not for property owners in the city of Round Rock,” said the Round Rock Tree Experts CEO, “We would have gone out of business years ago. When the Parks and Recreation Department announced the upcoming park trees maintenance procedure, we saw this as an opportunity to give back to a city that has always ensured that our team of tree cutting professionals has access to a never dwindling supply of work. Next year, we intend to also offer this city a hand during other tree maintenance procedures.”

Round Rock Tree Experts operates from its offices located at 201 S Mays St, Round Rock, TX 78664, United States. The company, however, makes its services more accessible by offering a phone number: +1 512-641-5507 and an email: sales@treeexpertsaustin.com as modes of remote communication.

Website:https://www.treeexpertsaustin.com/tree-service-round-rock/

