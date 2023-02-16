Bollywood Wedding After-party Styles

Weddings are an integral part of Indian culture, and Bollywood weddings are a grand affair that the entire nation looks forward to. Every year, we witness some of the most stunning wedding reception looks that leave us spellbound. From traditional Indian ensembles to elegant gowns, Bollywood actors never fail to impress us with their fashion choices.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of Bollywood fashion.

Deepika Padukone's Royal Reception Look

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood's leading ladies, stunned everyone with her royal reception look. She opted for a beautiful gold and ivory lehenga that was adorned with intricate embroidery. Her makeup was kept subtle, with a focus on bold eyes and nude lips. Her look was completed with statement earrings and a sleek bun.

Priyanka Chopra's Red Hot Look

Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception look was nothing short of breathtaking. She opted for a stunning red lehenga that was embellished with sequins and gold threadwork. Her makeup was kept minimal, with a bold red lip stealing the show. She completed her look with a traditional choker and sleek hair.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Ethereal Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a dream in her pastel green lehenga that was adorned with delicate embroidery. She kept her makeup fresh and dewy, with a soft pink lip and subtle eye makeup. Her look was completed with statement earrings and a sleek bun.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Timeless Look

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding reception look was timeless and elegant. She opted for a stunning ivory and gold lehenga that was adorned with intricate embroidery. Her makeup was kept natural, with a focus on flawless skin and nude lips. She completed her look with statement earrings and a sleek bun.

Anushka Sharma's Fairytale Look

Anushka Sharma's wedding reception look was straight out of a fairytale. She opted for a beautiful pastel pink lehenga that was embellished with intricate embroidery. Her makeup was kept fresh and natural, with a focus on bold eyes and nude lips. She completed her look with statement earrings and a sleek bun.

Bollywood wedding reception looks are a source of inspiration for many, and these stunning ensembles have left a mark on the fashion industry. From traditional Indian ensembles to elegant gowns, Bollywood actors never fail to impress us with their fashion choices. We hope that this article has inspired you to take inspiration from these stunning looks for your next big event.