What China should change its mind about, learn to respect territorial integrity: report

Instead of erecting "Wolf Warriors" to defend China's aggressive expansionist policy, China should change its thinking and learn to respect the territorial integrity of other countries

Days after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops stationed on the Indochinese border in the name of "testing their combat readiness", the main spokesman for the People's Liberation Army The US State Department said in an interview that Washington opposes any "unilateral activity". attempt” and any intrusion via the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

Although the Chinese president used the trick as a posing tool to inform India of its military capabilities and readiness, it exploded, Voices Against Autocracy reported.

Vedant Patel, a spokesman for the US State Department, was the first to respond strongly, stating: “We oppose any unilateral attempt to advance territorial claims by incursions, military or civilian, cross-border or established LAC.

Photo byNuno AlbertoonUnsplash

The US response to Xi's visit to the Indochinese border is not the only backlash against China's expansionism in recent times, Voices Against Autocracy reports. .

Former Indian army commander MM Naravane mentioned that China's motivation to build border villages has increased

“Who are these villages for? Because there were no Tibetans there They (the houses in the village) look like mansions,” he said He also warned that if China wanted to exercise military options to resolve its border dispute with India rather than peaceful dialogue and diplomacy, that would come at a very high cost, Voices Against Autocracy reported. believe.

China underestimated India when it attempted to carry out expansionist operations in Doklam in 2017 near the junction on the India-China-Bhutan border, closer to the Indian state of Sikkim China has tried the same tactic again in the Galwan Valley (2020-2021), a valley of the Galwan River that flows from Aksai Chin to the federal territory of Ladakh

China has unilaterally carried out many development activities near Doklam area and Ladakh area without regard to the territorial integrity of neighboring countries, Voices Against Autocracy reported.

However, India's rapid and forceful intervention in these expansionist movements prevented China from appropriating areas where it had never had a unified place. But despite all, in each of these efforts, China never returned to the starting point and retained part of the advanced territory of its neighbors or disputed areas This is called "cutting the Italian sausage".

Not only is the United States bluntly pointing the finger at China's expansionism, but many other countries around the world find that China's words do not match their actions. It has been pointed out that China's military expansionism and brutal use of state power to silence people and suppress their aspirations and criticisms cannot be concealed or erased.

It is visible from Xinxiang and Tibet to the South China Sea, Hong Kong and Taiwan The Chinese state continues to show off its muscles China's actual behavior is very disappointing compared to its aggressive propaganda as part of its image-building activities, Voices Against Autocracy reported.

Not only India, but in the case of many other countries, China has also been criticized for its expansionism For a time, Japan opposed China's expansionist activities in the East China Sea (ECS)

China has competing claims with Japan over a group of islets known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China This is the case in the South China Sea, where China pursues an aggressive policy and gives rise to maritime conflicts. The Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia also have claims. Countries in the South China Sea region are also victims of China's increasing muscle flex and claims that it has built a series of artificial islands capable of sustaining military operations despite its claims. overlapping books from other countries in the region, Voices Against Autocracy reports.

With this in mind, the United States has reaffirmed its commitment to its Indo-Pacific Treaty allies, Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand

China's recent tragedy in the case of Taiwan also shows China's intention by all means to claim the island as part of its territory against the will of the people of Taiwan.

It has engaged in intense military exercises on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, not only to intimidate Taiwan, but also with others to promote the democratic aspirations of the Taiwanese people. (ANI)

This report is automatically generated from the ANI news service ThePrint disclaims any responsibility for its content

