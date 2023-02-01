Despite the gloomy economy, Apple predicts greater sales growth and solid iPhone demand.

Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) said on Thursday that demand for iPhones is unabating despite consumers cutting down on other purchases and that parts shortages are lessening. This helped the company beat Wall Street projections and forecast higher sales growth in the future.

After the findings were released, the shares of the well-known Silicon Valley company increased by 3.5%.

Despite the fact that global macroeconomic indicators are deteriorating, Apple's chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, told Reuters that demand for iPhones, the company's main source of income, has not slowed down.

Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash

When Wall Street expected a 3% fall, phone sales in the third quarter of the fiscal year increased 3% to $40.7 billion. In contrast, according to data from Canalys, the worldwide smartphone market as a whole declined 9% in the most recent quarter.

In the past, Apple's devoted and generally wealthy customer base allowed it to weather consumer spending declines better than other brands; the company's most recent quarterly results point to the emergence of a similar pattern.

Apple, in that sense, has a certain robustness that will allow it to be harmed less than many of its competitors, according to Canalys Research analyst Runar Bjorhovde.

Apple issued a warning.

Apple's Maestri described the sales of advertising, accessories, and home goods as suffering due to "pockets of weakness" in the economy.

We know we'll be able to navigate that because we have a very broad portfolio, he continued.

The findings demonstrate that, like its competitors Snap Inc (SNAP.N) and Meta Platforms Inc., Apple's advertising business, which includes selling advertisements alongside news stories and app store search results, is susceptible to marketing cuts (META.O).

Sales of the Mac and iPad will continue to suffer from part shortages, although the effect has been reducing, according to Maestri. Apple lost less than $4 billion in sales for the quarter that ended on June 25 than it had anticipated. According to Maestri, the company anticipates the hit to decrease even further in the current quarter.

But if more customers than anticipated put off purchases due to rising inflation and interest rates, Apple runs the risk of becoming one of its competitors and building up an unsellable stockpile of tablets and PCs.

You actually can't evaluate the demand unless you have the supply, said Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook on Thursday to analysts. And since we were so far away from the previous quarter, we can only guess at the level of demand. However, it is only a guess.

Apple stated that it was not releasing detailed revenue forecasts because to the uncertain economic climate. However, it stated that sales growth over the prior quarter, which was 2%, should accelerate in the current quarter.

More arbitrary

According to Refinitiv statistics, Apple reported overall quarterly revenue and profit of $83.0 billion and $1.20 per share, exceeding predictions of $82.8 billion and $1.16 per share.

Many businesses, like Apple, that produce significant overseas revenue are being negatively impacted by the rising U.S. dollar because they are receiving less money back when they convert it. According to Apple, currency changes reduced sales by 3% in the June quarter and by 6% this quarter.

Sales have been impacted by the company shutting down its operations in Russia earlier this year owing to the conflict.

Given the challenging economic environment, Apple is limiting recruiting and reducing costs, like many of its competitors in the tech sector. View More Apple is "being more deliberate in (hiring) in awareness of the reality of the environment," according to Cook on Thursday.

The most recent economic problems include supply chain breakdowns that have hampered the production of various Apple products, including iPads and Macs, whose assembly facilities were grouped close to regions of China that were placed under COVID lockdowns.

While sales of iPhones and iPads exceeded forecasts, Wall Street objectives for revenue from services, Mac computers, and accessories were missed. Sales in China, a critical market, also decreased 1% as a result of consumers being on lockdown.

In China, where Apple's fiscal third-quarter sales were $14.6 billion, poor overall economic development is another issue the company is dealing with.

The company's services division, which has helped to raise sales and profits recently, saw growth of 12%, which is lower than the 33% pace of the prior year and led to $19.6 billion in revenue, which is less than projections of $19.7 billion.

Apple reported that it now has 860 million paying members, an increase from the 825 million it had in the previous quarter.

In contrast to expectations of $6.9 billion and $8.7 billion, sales of iPads and Macs were $7.2 billion and $7.4 billion, respectively. After setting records since 2020, Mac sales saw a 10% decline, initially boosted by a rise in work-from-home demand and afterwards by Apple's new in-house processor chips.

A little less than the S&P 500 (.SPX) index as a whole as well as other manufacturers of consumer gear like Sonos Inc (SONO.O) and Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), the only business that sells more iPhones than Apple, its shares ended Thursday with a year-to-date decline of nearly 11%.