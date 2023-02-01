Owner of ChatGPT releases 'imperfect' technology to identify text produced by AI

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media Conference on July 6, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho, in the Uni Photo by reuters

Reuters, 31 January - A software tool to detect text produced by artificial intelligence has been made available, according to a blog post published on Wednesday by OpenAI, the firm behind the well-known chatbot ChatGPT.

Since its release in November, ChatGPT, a free tool that generates writing in response to a prompt, has been quite popular, raising questions about copyright and plagiarism. This material can include articles, essays, jokes, and even poetry.

The AI classifier, a language model trained on a dataset of pairs of texts on the same subject produced by humans and by AI, tries to identify texts created by AI. The company said that it employs a range of suppliers to solve problems like automated disinformation campaigns and academic dishonesty.

OpenAI notes that the detection tool is very unreliable for texts under 1,000 characters and that AI-written material can be altered to deceive the classifier in its open beta version.

This classifier is being made available to the general public in an effort to gather input on the usefulness of such insufficient tools "says OpenAI.

"We acknowledge that detecting AI-written text has been a hot topic of discussion among educators, and that understanding the boundaries and effects of AI-generated text classifiers in the classroom is as vital."

Some of the biggest U.S. school districts, including New York City, have banned ChatGPT since it launched in November and amassed widespread popularity among millions of users due to worries that kids will use the text generator to cheat or plagiarise.

GPTZeroX and other third-party detection programmes have been developed to assist schools in spotting AI-generated writing.

In addition to working on the detection of AI-generated language, OpenAI said it is talking with educators about ChatGPT's strengths and weaknesses.

