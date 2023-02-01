US to provide “longer-range” weapons to Ukraine — Reuters

Photo by Raúl Nájera on Unsplash

According to reports, Washington is putting together a fresh $2 billion aid package that will include weapons that can strike deep within Russian territory.

Just as a top Ukrainian intelligence officer threatened additional strikes deeper inside Russia, President Joe Biden’s administration reportedly chose to supply longer-range rockets to Ukraine, allowing Kiev’s forces the capacity to hit targets farther behind the frontlines.

A forthcoming military aid package for Ukraine worth more than $2 billion will include the donation of Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) rocket artillery munitions with a range of 150 kilometres (94 miles), according to Reuters on Tuesday, citing two unnamed US officials familiar with the plans. Additional Javelin anti-tank weaponry, mine-resistant vehicles, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), and Patriot air defence system support gear will also be included in the deal.

The GLSDB rockets will nearly double the range of the MLRS and HIMARS weapons that Washington and its NATO partners have previously delivered, giving Ukrainian forces greater reach. The possibility of escalation into a larger battle with Moscow had made Biden hesitant to provide armament that could target Russian soil, but in recent weeks, he has authorised increasingly risky help.

Even though Biden first stated back in March that the US wouldn’t provide tanks or planes, adding, “That’s called World War III,” Washington approved plans to send M1 Abrams tanks to Kiev last week. While the US-made tanks are anticipated to arrive in Ukraine by the end of this year or even in 2024, the first shipment of 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles that had previously been approved is already on its way, US Transportation Command said on Monday.

Boeing Co., a US defence contractor, is creating the GLSDB as part of ambitions to fast put new weapons into Kievan production. The M26 rocket motor and the GBU-39 small diameter bomb, both of which may be found in the US arsenal, are combined in this device. According to reports, Washington won’t grant the often-repeated requests of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), whose range is roughly 300 kilometres, or double that of the GLSDB.

Even while US authorities have stated that they don’t want the weaponry they send to Ukraine to be used in attacks on Russian soil, Kiev’s military seem to have no qualms about carrying them out. Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, restated Washington’s earlier this month stated position that Kiev is entitled to choose its own targets, even in Crimea, which he claimed is still Ukrainian territory.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kirill Budanov, said on Tuesday that “there will be issues inside Russia until the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored.” Additionally, he stated that Kiev hopes to recapture Crimea by this summer.

The Kremlin has vowed to employ “more powerful weaponry” in response to any threats to Russian territory, including Crimea and the areas that chose to join Russia in September. Earlier this month, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Duma, issued a warning about a potential “world tragedy” for humanity if Western countries continued to supply Kiev with weaponry that it may use to attack civilian areas and make attempts to annex Russian territory.