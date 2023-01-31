Annie Wersching, '24' entertainer, dies at 45

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Entertainer Annie Wersching died of malignant growth early Sunday morning, her marketing expert, Craig Schneider told CNN. Wersching was 45 years of age.

She was most popular for playing FBI specialist Renee Walker in the series "24."

Wersching's significant other, Stephen Full, put out an announcement to CNN:

"There is a huge opening in the spirit of this family today. In any case, she passed on us the devices to fill it. She tracked down wonder in the least complex second. She didn't expect music to move. She showed us not to trust that experience will track down you. 'Go get it. It's all over the place.' And find it we will," he composed.

Wersching additionally gave the voice to Tess in "The Remainder of Us" computer game. Neil Druckmann, the innovative head of new HBO Max series "The Remainder of Us" in light of the game, tweeted on Wesching's passing:

"Just figured out my dear companion, Annie Wersching, died. We just lost a delightful craftsman and person. My heart is broken. Contemplations are with her friends and family."

(CNN and HBO Max are both piece of a similar parent organization, Warner Brothers. Revelation.)

A GoFundMe was set up by "Handmaid's Story" entertainer Ever Carradine on the side of Annie's youngsters and spouse "so they can keep on carrying on with life such that they know would do right by Annie."

Wersching consistently showed up in TV dramatizations all through the aughts and into the 2010s. In 2007, she played Amelia Joffe on the long-running ABC cleanser "General Medical clinic." Her breakout job came in 2008 when she depicted FBI specialist Renee Walker on the hit Fox show "24," featuring close by Kiefer Sutherland all through the seventh and eighth seasons.

A portion of Wersching's other outstanding television credits incorporate her job as the adoration interest of Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) on Amazon Prime's 2014 series "Bosch" and a common job as the terrible vampire Lily Salvatore on the CW's "The Vampire Journals."

Depicting the Borg Sovereign in "Star Trip Picard" in 2022, Wersching much of the time shared photographs of herself from set in full outfit joined by messages of appreciation for the cosmetics and prosthetics craftsmen that changed her into the intergalactic lowlife. Wersching's part in "Star Trip Picard," which airs on Paramount+, is recorded as one of the entertainer's keep going proficient credits on IMDb.

Wersching's significant other closed his assertion with a contacting memory on Sunday.

"As I drove our young men, the genuine loves of her life, down the winding carport and road, she would shout BYE! until we were too far to hear and into the world. I can in any case hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you family… '"