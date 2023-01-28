The Creation of the Universe According to the Srimad Bhagavatam

sarpath

According to the Srimad Bhagavatam, the universe was created by the Lord, Sri Krishna, through the process of cosmic manifestation. The process of creation begins with the Lord's desire to create, and from that desire, the material energy, known as Maya, is activated. This material energy then condenses to form the mahat-tattva, the total material energy, from which the three modes of nature, known as sattva, rajas, and tamas, arise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nWjj_0kUAOHCy00
Photo byGuillermo FerlaonUnsplash

These modes of nature then combine to form the five basic elements, known as earth, water, fire, air, and ether, which form the building blocks of the physical universe. From these elements, the universe is formed through a process known as the "day of Brahma," in which the Lord creates the universe in a period of 4.32 billion human years.

The process of creation is described in great detail in the Srimad Bhagavatam, including the creation of the demigods, the planets, and the various species of life. The process of creation is not seen as a one-time event, but rather an ongoing process, with the universe going through cycles of creation, preservation, and destruction.

The Srimad Bhagavatam also describes the ultimate goal of creation as the attainment of spiritual perfection by the living entities. The ultimate goal of life is to return to the spiritual world, where one can enjoy eternal, blissful existence in the company of the Lord. This is achieved through the process of devotion to the Lord and the practice of spiritual disciplines such as bhakti-yoga.

In summary, the Srimad Bhagavatam describes the universe as being created by Lord Sri Krishna through the process of cosmic manifestation. The material energy, known as Maya, is activated by the Lord's desire to create, and from that, the mahat-tattva, the three modes of nature, and the five basic elements are formed. The universe is created through a process known as the "day of Brahma" and is an ongoing process of creation, preservation, and destruction. The ultimate goal of creation is the attainment of spiritual perfection and return to the spiritual world in the company of the Lord through the practice of devotion and spiritual disciplines like Bhakti-yoga.

In addition to the process of creation, the Srimad Bhagavatam also describes the various levels of existence within the universe, known as the lokas. These lokas range from the highest spiritual realm, known as Vaikuntha, to the lowest material realm, known as Patala. Each of these lokas has its own specific qualities and inhabitants, and the living entities within each loka experience different levels of happiness and distress depending on their actions and consciousness.

The Srimad Bhagavatam also describes the process of cosmic dissolution, known as Pralaya, in which the universe is destroyed and dissolved back into the Lord's divine energy. This process occurs at the end of each "day of Brahma" and is a necessary step in the ongoing process of creation.

Furthermore, the Srimad Bhagavatam also explains the concept of time in the universe, where it is said that the time measurement is divided into four yugas or ages: the Satya Yuga, Treta Yuga, Dvapara Yuga, and Kali Yuga. Each yuga has a different level of spiritual consciousness and morality, with the Satya Yuga being the most spiritual and the Kali Yuga being the least. It is said that we are currently in the Kali Yuga, which is a time of great spiritual decline and moral degradation.

In addition to the creation, dissolution, and time in the universe, the Srimad Bhagavatam also explains the nature of the soul and its relationship with the Lord. The soul is eternal and is a part of the Lord's divine energy, but due to its association with the material energy, it becomes covered by the illusion of Maya and forgets its true nature. The ultimate goal of the living entity is to overcome this illusion and re-establish its relationship with the Lord through the practice of devotion and spiritual disciplines.

The Srimad Bhagavatam also describes the various forms and incarnations of the Lord and how they play a role in the creation and maintenance of the universe. These incarnations, known as avatars, descend to the material world to re-establish righteousness and protect the devotees.

In conclusion, the Srimad Bhagavatam is a comprehensive scripture that provides a detailed explanation of the universe's creation, dissolution, and various levels of existence, including the lokas, time measurement, and the nature of the soul and its relationship with the Lord. It also explains the role of Lord's incarnations in maintaining the balance and order in the universe. It's not only a scripture but also a guidebook for attaining the ultimate goal of spiritual perfection and return to the spiritual world in the company of the Lord.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# belive# supreme# soul# god

Comments / 54

Published by

I m a content writer

New York, NY
445 followers

More from sarpath

Adani's market losses on the postponed share sale total $100 billion.

NEW DELHI, 2 February (Reuters) - Shares of India's Adani group fell on Thursday after market instability caused the conglomerate to cancel a critical $2.5 billion stock sale, extending the firm's market losses to more than $100 billion and raising concerns about the potential systemic impact.

Read full story

What China should change its mind about, learn to respect territorial integrity: report

Instead of erecting "Wolf Warriors" to defend China's aggressive expansionist policy, China should change its thinking and learn to respect the territorial integrity of other countries.

Read full story

What Are International Business Expansion Strategies.

A business can grow significantly and profitably by entering international markets. But it can also be a difficult procedure that needs careful preparation and execution. Here are some tactics that can successfully aid in your company's global expansion.

Read full story

Despite the gloomy economy, Apple predicts greater sales growth and solid iPhone demand.

Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) said on Thursday that demand for iPhones is unabating despite consumers cutting down on other purchases and that parts shortages are lessening. This helped the company beat Wall Street projections and forecast higher sales growth in the future.

Read full story

Owner of ChatGPT releases 'imperfect' technology to identify text produced by AI

Reuters, 31 January - A software tool to detect text produced by artificial intelligence has been made available, according to a blog post published on Wednesday by OpenAI, the firm behind the well-known chatbot ChatGPT.

Read full story

US to provide “longer-range” weapons to Ukraine — Reuters

According to reports, Washington is putting together a fresh $2 billion aid package that will include weapons that can strike deep within Russian territory. Just as a top Ukrainian intelligence officer threatened additional strikes deeper inside Russia, President Joe Biden’s administration reportedly chose to supply longer-range rockets to Ukraine, allowing Kiev’s forces the capacity to hit targets farther behind the frontlines.

Read full story
36 comments

More Americans are struggling to make ends meet.

According to a survey, 166 million US consumers fit that description. According to a research released on Monday by LendingClub and PYMNTS, a greater percentage of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.

Nikki Haley will join Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 conservative official designation. who filled in as diplomat to the Unified Countries during previous President Donald Trump's organization, will join Trump in the race for the 2024 conservative official selection.

Read full story
109 comments

Healthy Relationships Guide

Be yourself: Authenticity is key in building strong relationships. Don't try to be someone you're not in order to impress someone else. Show genuine interest: Ask questions and listen actively to the other person. Show that you value their thoughts and feelings.

Read full story

Bitwarden replies to criticism of an encryption design issue

Refreshed Secret word vault seller Bitwarden has answered recharged analysis of the encryption plot it utilizations to safeguard clients' mysterious encryption keys by upgrading the instrument's default security design.

Read full story

According to Health Canada, there is no "elevated risk" of stroke from Pfizer's bivalent COVID shot.

For over three years the world has been confronted with the truth of Coronavirus. The World Wellbeing Association has been alluding to the circumstance as a General Wellbeing Crisis of Global Concern. Today individuals from the Coronavirus crisis advisory group met to examine assuming the ongoing circumstance is as yet one of Worldwide Concern. Katherine Ward covers what an adjustment of assignment could mean.

Read full story
23 comments

Titan Stealer: Another Golang-Based Data Stealer Malware Arises

Another Golang-based data stealer malware named Titan Stealer is being promoted by danger entertainers through their Wire channel. "The stealer is equipped for taking an assortment of data from contaminated Windows machines, including qualification information from programs and crypto wallets, FTP client subtleties, screen captures, framework data, and snatched records," Uptycs security specialists Karthickkumar Kathiresan and Shilpesh Trivedi said in a new report.

Read full story

What is elon Musk being researched for? All that to be aware of the Tesla preliminary up to this point

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk's puzzling character and capricious strategies are arising as key shows in a preliminary rotating around one of his most polarizing pursuits — tweeting.

Read full story

Taylor Quick prods arrival of 'Lavender Dimness' music video

Taylor Swift makes them float on a haze of "Lavender Fog." The vocalist prodded the presentation of the music video to her most recent single on Instagram on Thursday, telling her supporters to "meet me at 12 PM." In the clasp, an individual giving off an impression of being Quick is situated on a bed blurred by genuine lavender murkiness as the hit tune plays behind the scenes.

Read full story

Annie Wersching, '24' entertainer, dies at 45

Entertainer Annie Wersching died of malignant growth early Sunday morning, her marketing expert, Craig Schneider told CNN. Wersching was 45 years of age. She was most popular for playing FBI specialist Renee Walker in the series "24."

Read full story

YouTuber MrBeast ask Elon musk to be Twitter ceo

The fate of micro blogging site Twitter remains uncertain after Twit Chief Elon Musk lost the poll and claimed that he will step down. In the poll results, 57 percent of voters, or 10 million votes, favoured Musk stepping down. Amid all the chaos, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, the most subscribed YouTuber in the world, asked if he could be the CEO of Twitter. “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?" he tweeted. Responding to his tweet, Musk said, “It’s not out of the question."

Read full story
4 comments

Theory of the Rockefeller Family's Global Control

The Rockefeller family, while certainly one of the wealthiest and most influential families in the United States, does not possess the kind of global power and control that the conspiracy theory suggests.

Read full story
59 comments

Mitigating the Risks: Precautions for Jet Fuel and Buildings in Proximity to Airports

Jet fuel, also known as aviation turbine fuel, is a highly flammable and toxic substance that is commonly used to power aircrafts. While it is an essential component in the aviation industry, it can also pose a significant threat to buildings and structures if it comes into contact with an ignition source.

Read full story

Examining the Historical Facts and Dispelling Conspiracy Theories to Understand the Myth of the Illuminati

The Illuminati is a secret society that is said to have been founded in the late 1700s in Bavaria, Germany. The society's goals were to oppose superstition, obscurantism, religious influence over public life, and abuses of state power. The Illuminati is said to have infiltrated many organizations, including governments, banks, and secret societies, in order to influence them to achieve their goals.

Read full story
128 comments

how to be safe from keylogger hackers

Use a physical keyboard instead of a virtual one: Physical keyboards are less vulnerable to keyloggers as they don't have to interact with a computer's operating system in the same way.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy