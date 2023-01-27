step by step instructions to remain protected from counterfeit site

sarpath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WJHp_0kSvKbWp00
Photo byBermix StudioonUnsplash

Phishing is a type of cyber attack that attempts to trick individuals into providing sensitive information, such as passwords or credit card numbers, by disguising itself as a trustworthy entity. To stay safe from phishing attacks, there are several steps you can take.

  1. Be wary of unsolicited emails: Phishers often send emails that appear to be from legitimate sources, such as your bank or a popular online retailer. If you receive an email that asks for personal information, do not respond to it. Instead, go directly to the website of the company in question to verify the request.
  2. Don't click on links in emails: Phishers will often include links in their emails that lead to fake websites that are designed to steal your information. To avoid falling for this trap, do not click on links in emails that you suspect are phishing attempts.
  3. Be suspicious of pop-ups: Phishers will sometimes use pop-up windows that ask for personal information. Do not enter any information into a pop-up window unless you are certain it is legitimate.
  4. Use anti-phishing software: There are many software programs available that are designed to protect you from phishing attacks. These programs can help identify and block malicious emails and websites.
  5. Keep your software and operating system up to date: Software and operating system updates often include security fixes that can protect you from new types of phishing attacks.
  6. Educate yourself: Stay informed about the latest phishing scams and tactics. Keep yourself updated with the latest phishing attack patterns, it will help you to identify the phishing email and you can prevent it from happening.
  7. Use two-factor authentication: Many online services now offer two-factor authentication, which adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification in addition to your password. This can help prevent phishers from gaining access to your account even if they obtain your password.
  8. Watch out for spelling and grammar errors: Phishing emails often contain spelling and grammar errors, so be on the lookout for these red flags. Legitimate companies and organizations will typically have proofread their communications before sending them out.
  9. Check the URL: Phishers will often create fake websites that are designed to look like legitimate ones. Before entering any personal information on a website, make sure to check the URL. Legitimate websites will typically have a URL that starts with "https" and may include a padlock icon in the address bar.
  10. Use a virtual private network (VPN): A VPN encrypts your internet connection, making it much more difficult for phishers to intercept your personal information.
  11. Be careful what you post on social media: Be mindful of the information you share on social media, as phishers can use this information to create more convincing phishing attempts. Avoid sharing sensitive information such as your birthdate, address, or phone number.
  12. By following these additional steps, you can further protect yourself from phishing attacks. Remember that phishers are constantly coming up with new tactics, so it's important to stay vigilant and to always be on the lookout for suspicious emails, pop-ups, and websites.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# safe# from# hackers

Comments / 0

Published by

I m a content writer

New York, NY
423 followers

More from sarpath

Despite the gloomy economy, Apple predicts greater sales growth and solid iPhone demand.

Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) said on Thursday that demand for iPhones is unabating despite consumers cutting down on other purchases and that parts shortages are lessening. This helped the company beat Wall Street projections and forecast higher sales growth in the future.

Read full story

Owner of ChatGPT releases 'imperfect' technology to identify text produced by AI

Reuters, 31 January - A software tool to detect text produced by artificial intelligence has been made available, according to a blog post published on Wednesday by OpenAI, the firm behind the well-known chatbot ChatGPT.

Read full story

Large crowds protest Macron's pension overhaul in marches around France.

Huge crowds protested President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to extend the length of time people must work before retiring on Tuesday across France, increasing pressure on a government that has vowed to maintain its position.

Read full story

US to provide “longer-range” weapons to Ukraine — Reuters

According to reports, Washington is putting together a fresh $2 billion aid package that will include weapons that can strike deep within Russian territory. Just as a top Ukrainian intelligence officer threatened additional strikes deeper inside Russia, President Joe Biden’s administration reportedly chose to supply longer-range rockets to Ukraine, allowing Kiev’s forces the capacity to hit targets farther behind the frontlines.

Read full story
16 comments

More Americans are struggling to make ends meet.

According to a survey, 166 million US consumers fit that description. According to a research released on Monday by LendingClub and PYMNTS, a greater percentage of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.

Nikki Haley will join Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 conservative official designation. who filled in as diplomat to the Unified Countries during previous President Donald Trump's organization, will join Trump in the race for the 2024 conservative official selection.

Read full story
97 comments

Healthy Relationships Guide

Be yourself: Authenticity is key in building strong relationships. Don't try to be someone you're not in order to impress someone else. Show genuine interest: Ask questions and listen actively to the other person. Show that you value their thoughts and feelings.

Read full story

Bitwarden replies to criticism of an encryption design issue

Refreshed Secret word vault seller Bitwarden has answered recharged analysis of the encryption plot it utilizations to safeguard clients' mysterious encryption keys by upgrading the instrument's default security design.

Read full story

According to Health Canada, there is no "elevated risk" of stroke from Pfizer's bivalent COVID shot.

For over three years the world has been confronted with the truth of Coronavirus. The World Wellbeing Association has been alluding to the circumstance as a General Wellbeing Crisis of Global Concern. Today individuals from the Coronavirus crisis advisory group met to examine assuming the ongoing circumstance is as yet one of Worldwide Concern. Katherine Ward covers what an adjustment of assignment could mean.

Read full story
17 comments

Titan Stealer: Another Golang-Based Data Stealer Malware Arises

Another Golang-based data stealer malware named Titan Stealer is being promoted by danger entertainers through their Wire channel. "The stealer is equipped for taking an assortment of data from contaminated Windows machines, including qualification information from programs and crypto wallets, FTP client subtleties, screen captures, framework data, and snatched records," Uptycs security specialists Karthickkumar Kathiresan and Shilpesh Trivedi said in a new report.

Read full story

What is elon Musk being researched for? All that to be aware of the Tesla preliminary up to this point

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk's puzzling character and capricious strategies are arising as key shows in a preliminary rotating around one of his most polarizing pursuits — tweeting.

Read full story

Taylor Quick prods arrival of 'Lavender Dimness' music video

Taylor Swift makes them float on a haze of "Lavender Fog." The vocalist prodded the presentation of the music video to her most recent single on Instagram on Thursday, telling her supporters to "meet me at 12 PM." In the clasp, an individual giving off an impression of being Quick is situated on a bed blurred by genuine lavender murkiness as the hit tune plays behind the scenes.

Read full story

Annie Wersching, '24' entertainer, dies at 45

Entertainer Annie Wersching died of malignant growth early Sunday morning, her marketing expert, Craig Schneider told CNN. Wersching was 45 years of age. She was most popular for playing FBI specialist Renee Walker in the series "24."

Read full story

YouTuber MrBeast ask Elon musk to be Twitter ceo

The fate of micro blogging site Twitter remains uncertain after Twit Chief Elon Musk lost the poll and claimed that he will step down. In the poll results, 57 percent of voters, or 10 million votes, favoured Musk stepping down. Amid all the chaos, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, the most subscribed YouTuber in the world, asked if he could be the CEO of Twitter. “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?" he tweeted. Responding to his tweet, Musk said, “It’s not out of the question."

Read full story
4 comments

Theory of the Rockefeller Family's Global Control

The Rockefeller family, while certainly one of the wealthiest and most influential families in the United States, does not possess the kind of global power and control that the conspiracy theory suggests.

Read full story
58 comments

Mitigating the Risks: Precautions for Jet Fuel and Buildings in Proximity to Airports

Jet fuel, also known as aviation turbine fuel, is a highly flammable and toxic substance that is commonly used to power aircrafts. While it is an essential component in the aviation industry, it can also pose a significant threat to buildings and structures if it comes into contact with an ignition source.

Read full story

Examining the Historical Facts and Dispelling Conspiracy Theories to Understand the Myth of the Illuminati

The Illuminati is a secret society that is said to have been founded in the late 1700s in Bavaria, Germany. The society's goals were to oppose superstition, obscurantism, religious influence over public life, and abuses of state power. The Illuminati is said to have infiltrated many organizations, including governments, banks, and secret societies, in order to influence them to achieve their goals.

Read full story
127 comments

how to be safe from keylogger hackers

Use a physical keyboard instead of a virtual one: Physical keyboards are less vulnerable to keyloggers as they don't have to interact with a computer's operating system in the same way.

Read full story
1 comments

The Dangers of Vaping: Why It's Not a Safe Alternative to Smokin

Vaping has become a popular alternative to traditional smoking, but it is not without its dangers. The use of electronic cigarettes and other vaporizing devices has been associated with numerous health risks, including nicotine addiction, respiratory issues, and even death. In this article, we will explore the dangers of vaping and why it is not a safe alternative to smoking.

Read full story
116 comments

how to meditate in bhrama murta for yoga benefits

Reflection in Bhrama Murta, otherwise called the "nebulous structure" of God, is a strong otherworldly practice that can assist one with interfacing with the heavenly and accomplish internal harmony and edification.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy