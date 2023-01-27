step by step instructions to remain protected from counterfeit site

YouTuber MrBeast ask Elon musk to be Twitter ceo

The fate of micro blogging site Twitter remains uncertain after Twit Chief Elon Musk lost the poll and claimed that he will step down. In the poll results, 57 percent of voters, or 10 million votes, favoured Musk stepping down. Amid all the chaos, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, the most subscribed YouTuber in the world, asked if he could be the CEO of Twitter. “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?" he tweeted. Responding to his tweet, Musk said, “It’s not out of the question."