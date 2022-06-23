6 Software Development Tools Every Developer Should Use

Unsplash

Long gone are the days of crappy code. When the computer first came out, and in the decades following, if your code worked, everything was fine. Nowadays, projects scale rapidly, and functional code is not necessarily good. The IDE is the most popular development tool, but that alone cannot help us anymore. Now we need plugins, external software, and extensions to get work done and be productive.

Here are six development tools you need to use, along with a rationale for each. Additionally, I have included some alternatives.

Git

This one is a given, but it has its place as number one on this list for a good reason. If you aren’t using Git yet, you are losing out. Git is a version control system that tracks changes in your code. It is meant for everybody, from individual developers to large organizations.

Advantages of Git

Tracks your code changes — If something breaks between your current code and a previous version, you can quickly locate the bug by looking at the history of your code changes.

— If something breaks between your current code and a previous version, you can quickly locate the bug by looking at the history of your code changes. Easy Revert and Rollback — If you make bulk changes to your software and many things break in the process, you can discard all your changes. If you need to back several versions, you can roll back your entire git repository to the previous version.

— If you make bulk changes to your software and many things break in the process, you can discard all your changes. If you need to back several versions, you can roll back your entire git repository to the previous version. Remote Repositories — Remote repositories will host your code for you. If you are working on a new machine, you can easily clone the repository and start working on your code again.

— Remote repositories will host your code for you. If you are working on a new machine, you can easily clone the repository and start working on your code again. GitHub — GitHub is a remote repository that allows you to showcase your work to the entire world. If you don’t like that, you can use a private repository. You will also have access to CI/CD features, Wikis, and much more.

Alternatives to Git

Microsoft TFS

Azure DevOps Server

AWS CodeCommit

Subversion

Prettier

Prettier is a code formatter with extensions for most IDEs. Out of the box, it supports the languages you’ll need for web development. Additionally, you can install plugins for other languages. You can make Prettier conform to your coding style by modifying the configuration in your editor’s settings or make the settings project-specific by creating a .prettierrc file in the root of your project; otherwise, you can stick with Prettier’s default settings. Every time you save a file, Prettier will automatically format your code and save it.

Advantages of Prettier

Automatic code formatting — When you save any source file, Prettier will automatically format it.

— When you save any source file, Prettier will automatically format it. Standard Code-Style — Organizations can configure a single Prettier configuration for every project to maintain a standardized and structured code style. Additionally, project-specific code styles can be defined.

— Organizations can configure a single Prettier configuration for every project to maintain a standardized and structured code style. Additionally, project-specific code styles can be defined. Smaller Git Commits — Since everybody in the same organization works with the same prettier config, all code is formatted the same way on each commit. Git commits will only include fundamental code changes, not just formatting or code-style changes.

— Since everybody in the same organization works with the same prettier config, all code is formatted the same way on each commit. Git commits will only include fundamental code changes, not just formatting or code-style changes. Prevents bad/ugly code — Prettier is an “opinionated” code formatter. It will enforce your code style to match the best coding practices. However, if you want to override their default settings, you can.

Alternatives to Prettier

EditorConfig

Black (only for Python)

ESLint

Linting software is synonymous with JavaScript code. There are many JavaScript linters: JSHint, JSLint, ESLint, TSLint, and many more. What is the problem with these? None of them are as configurable or advanced as ESLint. TypeScript used to use TSLint for linting TypeScript code, but now they use ESLint with a TypeScript plugin.

If you didn’t already know, ESLint catches code-style issues and potential bugs in your code. With a simple flag ( --fix ), ESLint will automatically fix whichever bugs or code style issues it can – although it is not a complete replacement for Prettier. Some bugs, errors, or warnings will have to be manually fixed – but at least ESLint will find them for you.

Advantages of ESLint

Finds potential bugs and vulnerabilities

Finds errors and warning

Enforce good code style

Automatically resolve issues

Style reporting

Alternatives

JSLint

JSHint

TSLint

The Terminal

The terminal is another given. Some people enjoy using vim to write code in their terminal, while others use it to execute commands. Others prefer to use GUIs. But what if you want to clone a GitHub repository, install an npm package, and quickly move/copy files matching a blob pattern? Sure, you can use a GUI for each of these, but is that the most effective way?

Installing an npm package should take only 5 seconds to write out in a command line but takes 45 seconds when using a GUI (including starting the GUI). Cloning a GitHub repository usually takes about 5 seconds to write the command and another 10 seconds to download the source; 15 seconds total. It takes 15 seconds to start the GitHub desktop client. The terminal is your best friend for completing most tasks.

This is not to imply that the terminal is always your best friend. Every so often, a GUI makes developing much less complicated. Sometimes commands require many flags or arguments, while a GUI streamlines this process. Whatever your use case, if you see yourself repeating a simple task regularly enough using a GUI, try learning how to do it in the terminal; you might find it more accessible.