5 Reasons Why You are Not Yet a Writer

Have you ever wished to become a successful writer? Well, it is not an easy task and requires lots of hard work and dedication. However, with the right guidance, anyone can achieve success in this field.

Writing is one of those professions that are always in demand. It’s a great profession for people who love writing and enjoy sharing their thoughts with others.

There are many ways to get into the business of writing. You can either start your own blog or join a freelance writing agency. But if you want to make it big as a professional writer, then there are some things that you need to do. Here are 5 tips to help you become a successful writer:

Write Every Day

You need to write every day. Writing is like any other skill that needs to be practiced. A muscle that must be exercised if you want to grow bigger and stronger. Write every day!

This is an old wives’ tale. You can’t learn anything by writing more words. Writing more words doesn’t make you a better writer.

Don’t Follow the Herd

Writers need to be aware of the herd mentality when it comes to writing. There are many genres out there that make money, but it doesn’t mean that you should write them. Read books in those genres before deciding to write your own.

Just remember this when you decide on what to write about. Sometimes the herd turns and tramples you into the ground. Instead of following the herd, lookout for ways to start your herd. You do that by focusing on becoming a better author, not a better follower or copycat.

Write What You Love

Writing shouldn’t be a chore. If you’re having trouble getting started, then it might be time to take a break and come back later.

When I wrote my book, I was passionate about it. I focused on the writing, not on the sales numbers. I put my heart and soul into it. I did it because I loved it, not because it paid the bills. I’m proud of what I’ve done because doing it made me happy.

Writing what you love is always a great idea. But if you want to be a successful writer, you should follow the herd. If you do what everyone else does, you’ll never stand out.

Read as Much as You Write

Stephen King said it best, “If you want to be an author, you must do two things: read a lot and WRITE A LOT. I believe if you want to become a great writer, you have to read a lot of books in your genre, such as science fiction, fantasy, horror, etc. To determine what’s selling in today’s market, you should read the current bestselling and classic sci-fi/fantasy novels. Listening to King, he knows his stuff. Read more than you write. You’ll get better faster!”

Write with the Reader in Mind

A writer should always think about how he or she wants the reader to feel. This means thinking about the reader’s emotions as well as the story being told. When writing, writers should be aware of the effect they want to create on their readers. Writers should also be aware of the effect their words might have on them.

As an old entrepreneur, I think you should consider the reader as your customer, and everything that you do in creating your books, i.e., your products, must be done with your reader in mind. What does your reader expect in a book like this? What tropes must be satisfied? How do you achieve reader satisfaction and get great reviews?

Don’t assume your readers know what you mean. Put yourself in their shoes. Write to them.

