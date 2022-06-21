Top Most Notorious Prisons In The US

Unsplash

The most notorious jail in the United States is located in California. This prison was built in 1852 and holds more than 1,000 inmates. The most infamous prisoners include Charles Manson, Al Capone, and George Zimmerman.

United States Penitentiary Marion

The United States Penitentiary in Marion is located in Marion, Illinois. It was built in 1963 and became the United States highest security prison in 15 years. It became the nation’s first control unit when violence caused a long-term lockdown in 1995. While the prison is now no longer a Super Max, it is one of only 2 prisons to have a Communication Management Unit which is mostly comprised of mainly Arab inmates.

Rikers Island

Rikers Island is located in Queens, New York. The prison is made up of 10 jails and houses around 12,000 inmates. The jail mainly holds local offenders, those unable to pay bail, and people awaiting trial. The prison also holds short-term sentences of 1 year or less or waiting transfers.

Louisiana State Penitentiary

Angola Prison is located in Louisiana. It holds more than 5,000 inmates. The prison also houses two death rows. The first is for male prisoners who were convicted of murder. The second is for female prisoners who were convicted of capital murder.

Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary

Leavenworth Federal Pen is located in Kansas. It is an all male prison. It houses over 2000 inmates. It was built in 1882. It is known as the place where Michael Vick served his time for dog fighting.

Folsom State Prison

Folsom State Prison is located in Folsom, California, and it is famous for having hosted two concerts by musician Johnny Cash. It was built in 1880 and is the oldest prison in the state of Californias. It was also the very first prison to have electricity. It is also the second largest prison in the United States.

Attica Correctional Facility

The infamous prison in New York State has seen its share of famous criminals. Some were convicted of murder, others for drug trafficking, and some for other crimes. Some were sent there after being caught with drugs or weapons, while others were sent there for disciplinary reasons.

In 1971, there was a riot in the prison. Guards were taken hostage, and 39 people died as a result. A tear gas system was installed to prevent further riots.