Why i recommend Medium for Content writers

writing platforms Unsplash

You may have heard bloggers have earned thousands of dollars from Medium Partner’s program. This would have crazed you to make money from writing content over a blogging platform that pays you in return without owning that website.

And then, you jumped to medium and started writing over the same platform. But you faced a problem of the payment gateway as medium pays its earning members through stripe, and you were unlucky to be born in a country where the stripe is not eligible for you

Why I recommend Medium for Every Individual

The secrets behind the potential of medium platform are that gives an opportunity to every online earner to boost his income. Medium is a blogging platform with 20 million readers every month. This makes this website the best platform for everyone to showcase their services, and products to advertise for free here.

High Domain Authority

The high domain authority of medium makes it the perfect place to rank your content at any competition, If you are a freelancer or have a personal blog, adn you haven’t joined medium yet. Then you are probably missing out on something more precious for You

Guest Posting

Well, this skill can make you a millionaire. There are certain business strategies to avail some good options for guest posting and get thousands of dollars from your clients for just posting their website link in your posts.

There are a number of ways how you can make money from guest blogging. You can go for research for the website holding clients who need some quality guest pst for their business. You can reach them by visiting their blog relevant to your medium blog. Mail them to write a guest post and share that on medium for a large engagement.