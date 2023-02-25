Fayette, MS

The Remains Of Rasheem Ryelle Carter Are Finally Being Laid To Rest

Sarah Walker Gorrell

Rasheem's Life Matters

102 days after his last phone call with his mother, Tiffany, Rasheem Ryelle Carter's remains will be laid to rest in his hometown of Fayette, Mississippi on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Carter called his mother on October 2, 2022, and advised her that his life had been threatened by white men. It is uncertain if there was one white man in one white truck or three trucks of white men. Both stories have been circulated, in the area.

Rasheem had been hired to work on a contract at Georgia-Pacific Plant in Taylorsville, Mississippi by a North Carolina contractor. Carter also told his mother that his "boss" had threatened him.

Mr. Carter had no transportation and reportedly had a disagreement with the employee who had been providing him rides to and from the Super 8 Motel, in Laurel, Mississippi, where they were staying. The employee, whose name is unknown to this writer, refused to continue to allow Mr. Carter to continue riding with him.

Mr. Carter went to the Taylorsville Police Department and reported that his life had been threatened and asked for transportation to Laurel. Because Laurel is out of Taylorsville Jurisdiction and in another county, the Taylorsville Police Office was unable to provide transportation. It was reported that Mr. Carter was advised that he could wait in the Police Department until family members arrived to pick him up, but he refused the offer telling the Police Officer that he had "dropped a pin where his family member was to pick him up." Discrepancies exist about this conversation. The family insists that the Police Officer did not offer him a place to stay.

It has been reported that Mr. Carter's phone last pinged several miles north and east of where his remains were eventually located. It has never been determined or reported if other phones were in the same area, at the same time.

Two peaceful protests have taken place in the small town of Taylorsville in an attempt to find answers and closure. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) still maintains that Mr. Carter's death is an open and ongoing investigation.

Rasheem Ryelle Carter Memorial

