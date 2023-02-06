Taylorsville, MS

2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter

Sarah Walker Gorrell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqISG_0kde1yds00
Newton, MS Sheriff's Department Armored CarPhoto byPhoto by Author

The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.

The supporters for Tiffany Carter, mother of Rasheem Carter, and her family gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store on Welcome Street (Hwy 37 north) before marching to the Taylorsville Police Department.

Unlike the first march, which didn't disrupt the town and marched down one of the back streets, this march went down Front Street, also known as MS Highway 28.

Mississippi is an Open Carry state. Guards for the various groups held their AR15 rifles in plain sight. The Taylorsville Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff's Department were prepared for any "unfriendly" occurrences. Approximately 40 MHP officers were on hand along with the Sheriff's Departments from surrounding counties, MBI officers, Game Warden officers, and various police departments. Two Armored Cars were on the ready—one from the Newton, MS Sheriff's Department was parked on Front Street (Highway 28).

Rosie Kersh, President of the Smith County Chapter of the NAACP, spoke to the group and asked that the foul language being used discontinue. (It didn't). Rosie mentioned that, on Thursday, she had spoken to the Medical Examiner for the state, and the body was ready to be released to the family. The autopsy report will not be released for several weeks.

Many rumors surround the disappearance and death of Rasheem Carter. His family has been given access to the footage from the various cameras in the stores Rasheem visited. Had the landowner not provided the still photo from his Deer Cam to the police—Rasheem might never have been found.

It has also been stated previously that the TPD didn't help Carter. The policeman on duty the night that Carter went to the station advised Carter that he could wait, at the station, for his family to come to pick him up. Carter refused the request and stated that he had "dropped a pin" and needed to leave.

This 2nd protest didn't garner the attention of the news media as the first protest on New Year's Eve Day afternoon. No television stations were in attendance, the Smith County Reformer didn't attend the protest, and the only media representation was Amanda and Heath Miller, owners of The Post newspaper in Taylorsville.

This is still classified as an open investigation by the MBI (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qjyX_0kde1yds00
Protesters marching down Taylorsville, MS Front Street (Hwy 28)Photo byPhoto by Author

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUXE6_0kde1yds00
Rosie Kersh, President of the Smith County, MS NAACP requesting that the Protesters discontinue the use of foul language.Photo byPhoto by Author

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# What happened to Rasheem Carte# Taylorsville Mississippi# Black Lives Matter# Crime# Unsolved Crimes

Comments / 31

Published by

An Author and Blogger, Sarah writes articles for her local small-town newspaper, The Post. Her descriptive text makes one feel like they are on a journey with her. Her interests are varied, and she researches her topics, thoroughly.

Taylorsville, MS
1K followers

More from Sarah Walker Gorrell

Fayette, MS

2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town

When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.

Read full story
12 comments
Colorado State

Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado

On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.

Read full story
39 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!

Read full story
79 comments
Taylorsville, MS

Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoon

Protesters headed to Taylorsville, MS Police Department on New Year's Eve afternoon.Photo byAuthor, Sarah Walker Gorrell. Tiffany Carter, the mother of 25-year-old Rasheem, family members, friends, supporters, and members of the Black Lives Matter organization gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store to 'Say His Name' and bring awareness.

Read full story
21 comments
Hattiesburg, MS

Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips

Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.

Read full story
13 comments
Mississippi State

State Auditor's Report details where some of the Welfare money went in Mississippi

Mississippi needy families were not the recipients. The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.

Read full story
47 comments
Iowa State

Will Iowa C02 Pipelines become a reality?

The proposed C02 Pipeline across 29 of Iowa's 99 counties may not happen without a fight. The Iowa Utilities Board held its final meeting regarding the proposed construction of the C02 pipeline. There have been dozens of meetings held in counties across the state. The virtual online seminar on September 21, 2022, allowed more citizens to participate, voice their opinions, and become knowledgeable.

Read full story
3 comments
Natchez, MS

A Cemetery that should be on your 'Bucket List'

Old tombstonelineoleum creative collective/unsplash. This year, it will be observing its 200th year! It overlooks the mighty Mississippi River on almost 26 acres on the bluffs in Natchez, Mississippi, managed by the U. S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Read full story

Will Flying Taxis soon be an Option?

United Airlines has ordered 200 flying taxis and has an option for another 200, as reported by CNBC last week. According to The Business Insider, the flying taxi, with a range of 60 miles and a top speed of 150 mph, has conventional wings, rotors, and pushers. United ordered the original 200 from Eve Air Mobility and 100 from another California company earlier this year, according to information published online this week by the ExtremeTech website.

Read full story
Mississippi State

Why haven't Charges been brought against Bryant and Favre?

Millions of dollars are missing from the Mississippi Welfare Fund. According to reports from multiple news outlets, including Jackson, Mississippi's local ABC Channel, text messages have been released between former Governor Phil Bryant and former NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre regarding the fraudulent use of millions of welfare dollars.

Read full story
48 comments
Natchez, MS

A beautiful bridge with an outstanding view

Along the bluffs, 200' above the Mississippi River, in Natchez. Articles on TripAdvisor tout the beautiful pedestrian bridge that crosses above Roth's Hill Road and is named after the ancient Bridge of Sighs in Venice, Italy.

Read full story

Who are the other children of Queen Elizabeth II?

The World is well-aware that the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg, is now King Charles III, but who are the other three children of the Queen?

Read full story
2 comments

When will King Charles III receive the Crown?

Since Charles, the oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, was four years old, he knew that he would advance to the throne one day if he lived long enough. The Prince of Wales is a title used since the 14th Century for the heir apparent to the English and, later, the British throne. Since Charles is now King Charles III, Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, and the eldest son of Charles, is the heir apparent to the throne, William is now the Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine "Kate" is the Duchess of Wales.

Read full story

Why is the Rio Grande running dry?

The clear snow-fed stream of the Rio Grande begins its journey toward the Gulf of Mexico, high in the Rocky Mountains. The snow melt from the San Juan Mountains of Colorado and northwestern Mexico feeds into the Rio Grande.

Read full story
27 comments
San Francisco, CA

Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?

In San Francisco, California, you might be stepping into a car without a driver if you hail a Taxi. The CPUC (California Public Utilities Commission) Regulators voted, in early June 2022, to allow a permit for Cruise Company, the driverless car subsidiary of General Motors. The cars can charge for passengers, and no human will be behind the wheel. The company has two models, the Cruise AV, and the Cruise Origin.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?

A Sanctuary city or "safe city" is supposed to be a place where a person can go without fear of retribution. Many towns and cities in the United States have volunteered as Sanctuary Cities.

Read full story
39 comments
Laurel, MS

Where are the EV Charging Stations in Mississippi?

The City of Laurel recently partnered with Mississippi Power Company to install four Level II chargers in town. A news article in the Laurel Impact Newspaper stated that the two poles would be in the downtown area near The Rusty Chandelier, a popular shopping venue. An online map showing EV charging stations in Mississippi indicates that The Scotsman General Store, which is nearby, will have four charging stations with free parking available, "coming soon." Will this be the location for Laurel's newest charging station?

Read full story
22 comments

Some states in the "Lower 48" may see the Northern Lights, tonight!

Maybe you can if you're in the right state this weekend with the right sky!. Tonight, after about 9 p.m., if you're in one of "THE" states, go outside where it's dark with no city lights; look north, and if you see beautiful colors (and haven't been on drugs), you just might be viewing the Northern Lights!

Read full story
18 comments
Jackson, MS

Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?

Is there a possibility that Jackson could become the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi with contaminated water?. Water problems in Mississippi's largest city aren't news to anyone. Almost weekly, newscasts portray areas of the town where water pipes have burst and streets flood. Often, the flooding is in the poorest areas. The cast iron pipes running beneath the city have been in place since the 1950s and aren't just within the most impoverished areas - the entire town is affected.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy