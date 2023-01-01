Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoon

Protesters headed to Taylorsville, MS Police Department on New Year's Eve afternoon. Photo by Author, Sarah Walker Gorrell

Tiffany Carter, the mother of 25-year-old Rasheem, family members, friends, supporters, and members of the Black Lives Matter organization gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store to 'Say His Name' and bring awareness.

The group of approximately 50 - 75 people marched peacefully to the Police Station—occasionally stopping to chant, "Say His Name," and the crowd would loudly respond with "Rasheem." The march down Dallas Street (one of Taylorsville's back streets) did not impact or impede local traffic. It was apparent that every effort was being made to maintain peace.

Banging on the locked doors of the Police Station brought no response. It was later learned that most of the Police Department and 8 - 10 MHP cars were in the Taylorsville High School parking lot.

Rasheem's mother and other mothers who have lost children to violence and still have no answer spoke.

Black Lives Matter guards had traveled from Florida to attend the Taylorsville Protest today, and the Gulfport, MS, protest on New Year's Day. Dressed in black, they were positioned to protect the group as they held their Automatic Rifles in their arms.

The only media outlets in attendance were Amanda and Heath Miller, owner of The Post newspaper, and both ABC stations, WDAM in Hattiesburg and WAPT in Jackson.

After the event ended, Gabe Horn, Taylorsville's Chief of Police, gave WDAM an Interview. Horn stated "the Taylorsville Police Department has no involvement with the investigation."

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, a Fayette, MS African-American, had been contracted to work at Georgia-Pacific, located in Taylorsville. He had no automobile and shared a ride from the Super 8 Motel in Laurel, MS, where they were rooming, with another employee.

His last conversation with his mother was on October 2, when he reported that he had been threatened by "white men in Taylorsville." For one month, there was no contact with him, and on November 2; his remains were located approximately one mile south of Taylorsville in a wooded area. Details are murky and unavailable.

Neither the results of his autopsy nor his remains have been released to his mother.