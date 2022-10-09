Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips

Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states.

According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.

The Fentanyl Test Strips use the same technology as a home pregnancy test. BTNX, a Canadian biotechnology company, was developed to detect Fentanyl in urine. However, if the Fentanyl substance is dissolved in a small amount of water, the Fentanyl Test Strip can detect Fentanyl.

The Oxford Treatment Center, located in Etta, Mississippi, stated that in 2021 out of 67 drug-related deaths, Fentanyl overdose was the cause of 48 deaths. Southern states have seen an increase in overdose deaths. Counterfeit pills and drugs sold on the street may be laced with Fentanyl without the user's knowledge.

Fentanyl test strips are illegal in much of the U. S. because it is considered "drug paraphernalia." According to the Oxford Treatment Center, deaths in many Southern states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, have risen over 70% in the last five years.

Sweet Tarts Candy clsdesign/adobe

Kaiser Health News recently reported that because of the Fentanyl pandemic, many states are reviewing their laws and amending them to allow Fentanyl Test Strips. Governors in Wisconsin and New Mexico signed bills allowing the strips, and a Bill, in Georgia is awaiting the Governor's signature. Legislatures in the Southern states of Tennessee and Alabama recently passed legislation allowing the strips. The state of Alaska gives out free strips, and in Ohio, there are vending machines where the strips are available. And the state of South Carolina has made them public. The strips remain illegal in about one-half of the U.S.

Fentanyl is 100 times as powerful as Cocaine, per KHN.

The big concern is the upcoming Halloween Trick or Treat night. Parents need to keep their eyes open for Fentanyl-laced candy. The problem is that the candy might look like Sweet Tarts, per .coda.