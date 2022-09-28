State Auditor's Report details where some of the Welfare money went in Mississippi

Mississippi needy families were not the recipients.

The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.

According to the audit report by Mississippi State Auditor Shad White, they could not verify over $94 million spent in grant money, including:

The Mississippi Community Education Center and the FRC hired Lobbyists (who were not allowed) with funds that should have been for needy families. There was no verification of why they were hired or what they did.

The MCEC awarded contracts to members of John Davis family and paid them upfront.

MCEC and FRC paid large sums of money to former wrestlers Ted and Brett DiBiase for work never done. Brett DiBiase was named Deputy Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services by John Davis. Later, DeBiase was in a luxury rehab center in Malibu, CA, paid for by funds intended for the needy.

MCEC and FRC held religious concerts with no indication that the poor people of Mississippi received any benefit.

The MCEC made donations to the American Heart Association, the MHP, Universities, pageants, and booster clubs with no indication that the poor people of Mississippi received any benefit.

The MCEC used Welfare funds to purchase three vehicles (each over $50,000) for the New family and pay their salaries and cell phone bills.

Over 6 million dollars was transferred to a private school owned by Nancy New by the Mississippi Community Education Center.

The Mississippi Community Education Center used Welfare money to pay a speeding ticket for Nancy New by the Mississippi Community Education Center.

Both of Nancy New's sons were involved in the Welfare Fraud scheme. Son Jess was paid as a consultant with no clear understanding of his assignment, and son Zach repaid money that he borrowed from his Retirement Fund with Welfare money.

The audit didn't mention Brett Favre and the Welfare money used to build the Volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre's request for Welfare money apparently wasn't uncovered until later.

And the needy in Mississippi continue to be needy!