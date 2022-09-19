Will Flying Taxis soon be an Option?

United Airlines has ordered 200 flying taxis and has an option for another 200, as reported by CNBC last week.

According to The Business Insider, the flying taxi, with a range of 60 miles and a top speed of 150 mph, has conventional wings, rotors, and pushers. United ordered the original 200 from Eve Air Mobility and 100 from another California company earlier this year, according to information published online this week by the ExtremeTech website.

AIN Online, a Business Aviation website, has reported that Dutch company, Pal-V (Personal Air and Land Vehicle), has already set up bases in Coventry and Oxford, in the United Kingdom, to train pilots.

The Sales Director of Pal-V, launched in 2007, stated that the company has been developing the Liberty car for twelve years. They have permission to use it on highways, but consent is still required to fly. A spokesman for the company said the vehicle could be converted to an aircraft in about ten minutes, and a pilot's license would be required to fly the aircraft.

According to a February 2020 Motortrend article, a Pal-V Liberty can be reserved for $2,500. The Liberty Pioneer will sell for $599,000 and Liberty Sport for $399,000.

Pal-V stated that they are going through the final stages of testing and applying for licenses and will then begin offering training for their flying cars. In driving mode, the Liberty travels at speeds up to 99 mph, and in flight mode, as a gyrocopter, the maximum speed is 112 mph.

Urban Air-Port, the UK-based developer of ground infrastructure for air taxis and autonomous delivery drones, opened the "Air-One®" mini-airport in April in Coventry. "This is a world-first demonstration of a fully-operational hub for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles – such as air taxis – and autonomous cargo drones, heralding a new age of zero-emission, low-congestion urban transport."

How soon will flying taxi training begin in the U. S.?