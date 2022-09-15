Why haven't Charges been brought against Bryant and Favre?

Millions of dollars are missing from the Mississippi Welfare Fund

According to reports from multiple news outlets, including Jackson, Mississippi's local ABC Channel, text messages have been released between former Governor Phil Bryant and former NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre regarding the fraudulent use of millions of welfare dollars.

Based on investigative reporting by Today in Mississippi, millions are missing from the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families). The text message's subject was money Favre had requested for building a Volleyball Stadium at his Alma Mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, and Favre's daughter played there.

Nancy New, a friend of Governor Bryant's wife, Deborah, and Nancy's son Zach who owned several private businesses and was the founder of the Mississippi Community Education Center, as well as John Davis, former Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) were both instrumental in funneling welfare dollars through channels that were determined to be "out of the public eye" so they could be transferred to Favre's project, according to recent news reports.

According to Ross Adams, an Investigative Reporter for Television Station WAPT, Davis was accused of sending New $40,000 per month for four months to a Malibu, California, rehab facility to pay for treating retired professional wrestler Brett DiBiase. The money would have come from the TANF account.

According to the report by Adams, John Davis is charged with 20 counts, including nine bribery charges, in connection with the alleged misuse of tens of millions of federal dollars intended for welfare recipients.

Mississippi Today Investigative Reporter Anna Wolfe, who was instrumental in delving into the Mississippi Welfare Fraud, reported that Marcus Dupree, an NFL great from Philadelphia, MS was one of the recipients of welfare dollars through the Family First Agency, of which Nancy New was a part.

Based on the transcript of the text messages released in USA Today on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, between Governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre, it is unclear why charges have not been filed against either of them. Earlier reports also indicate that the Governor's wife's friend, Nancy New, and her son, Zach, have also turned over incriminating documents that implicate the Governor and Favre.