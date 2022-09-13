Who are the other children of Queen Elizabeth II?

Sarah Walker Gorrell

The World is well-aware that the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg, is now King Charles III, but who are the other three children of the Queen?

Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son, was rumored to be her "favorite son" by an article in Elle Magazine in January 2021. Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, "Fergie," wed on July 23, 1986. On his wedding day, Andrew became the Duke of York. The title, held for life, is given to the Monarch's second son. Andrew and Fergie are the parents of two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The couple divorced in 1996.

According to an article in The National News, shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's death, it was reported that Fergie told The Sunday Times that she and Prince Andrew still live together at Windsor Palace. They have been given the Queen's Corgi dogs.

Prince Andrew, a controversial friend of Jeffrey Epstein, has had a life filled with media attention and was often referred to as "a thorn in the side of the Royal Family" by British tabloids.

Prince Edward, the third son and youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip, is the Earl of Wessex. Prince Edward was given his title on his wedding day to Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999. They have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Prince Edward is the only one of Queen Elizabeth's children who never divorced.

According to The Telegraph, a daily British newspaper, Prince Edward was to be the Duke of Cambridge. He asked his mother, the Queen, to give him the title of the Earl of Wessex because of the play "Shakespeare in Love" and his love of the character named Lord Wessex.

After a stint in the Marines, Prince Edward has taken over the many duties of his late father, Prince Philip. Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, were close to the Queen. A recent article in The Daily Mail reported that Sophie called the Queen "mama" since her mother's death 17 years ago. According to Royal tradition, Prince Edward will become the Prince of Edinburgh, his father's title.

The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip is Princess Anne, who married Mark Phillips in 1973, and they had two children, Mark Phillips and Zara Phillips Tindall. They divorced in 1992, and she married Timothy Laurence.

Interestingly enough, Princess Anne had a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles in 1970, and in 1973 he married Camilla Shand, and they had two children. Camilla and Bowles divorced in 1995.

Camilla and Prince Charles met at a Polo Match in 1970, and even though they were both married to other people, their close friendship continued. An article in People Magazine stated that the couple began an affair in 1986. In a 1995 interview with the BBC, Princess Diana noted that "there are three of us in this marriage, and it's quite crowded." Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced in 1996.

Although the Queen and Prince Philip did not attend the wedding of Camilla and Charles in 2005, they did hold a reception for the couple in Windsor Castle and welcomed more than 700 guests. Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth announced that Camilla would be Queen Consort when her son Charles one day became King.

A recent article in Good Housekeeping Magazine by Kayla Keegan stated that "raising four children as a reigning monarch wasn't easy. Her relationship with each kid was complex and varied from child to child."

What lies ahead for the Monarchy? Will King Charles III make decisions and changes that affect his siblings, their titles, and their duties?

The United States and the United Kingdom have had good relations for many years. Hopefully, the transition of power from the Queen to the new King should not affect that relationship.

Esperanza Doronila/Unsplash

