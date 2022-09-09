When will King Charles III receive the Crown?

Since Charles, the oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, was four years old, he knew that he would advance to the throne one day if he lived long enough.

The Prince of Wales is a title used since the 14th Century for the heir apparent to the English and, later, the British throne. Since Charles is now King Charles III, Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, and the eldest son of Charles, is the heir apparent to the throne, William is now the Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine "Kate" is the Duchess of Wales.

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles immediately became King. The Formal Ceremonies, naming him King, will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Jame's Palace in London, based on reports from the BBC.

According to Kate Williams, History Professor at England's Reading University, in an article in People Magazine. King Charles III won't receive the Crown for at least one year. "The coronation ceremony usually takes a year because it's seen as unseemly to have a coronation ceremony straight after someone's death, and it's a long period of mourning."

For many years, Prince Charles has known that perhaps one day he would have to follow in his mother's footsteps. Less than twenty-four hours ago, this grieving son lost his mother and role model under the watchful eyes of the United States and the rest of the world. We are all mourning with King Charles III and the rest of the family the loss of this icon who always had a bright smile to match her colorful hats.