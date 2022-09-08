Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?

In San Francisco, California, you might be stepping into a car without a driver if you hail a Taxi.

The CPUC (California Public Utilities Commission) Regulators voted, in early June 2022, to allow a permit for Cruise Company, the driverless car subsidiary of General Motors. The cars can charge for passengers, and no human will be behind the wheel. The company has two models, the Cruise AV, and the Cruise Origin.

Cruise Company had already been offering free rides, but the new ruling allows the company to begin commercial service in the Bay Area with its steep streets. However, Autonomous (self-driving) car rides don't come without rules. The permit currently allows for 30 cars during periods of low traffic, between 10 p.m. - 6 a.m., and must be in neighborhoods outside of any downtown areas. The weather forecast is also significant since there can be no rain, hail, fog, smoke, snow, or sleet. The car is only allowed a speed of 30 mph.

Driverless cars have been a common sight in the Bay Area, but human safety drivers must be in the vehicle.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, also has driverless cars called Waymo, which have been tested, in Phoenix, Arizona, since 2016. Passengers have been riding in fully driverless Waymo cars since 2020. Waymo has also been testing its driverless cars in San Francisco, Seattle, and New York City, as well as in the state of Michigan. There was no indication from Waymo when it would begin to charge for passenger rides.

Would you get in if you hail a taxi and there's no driver behind the wheel?